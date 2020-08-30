A 1-year-old is back with his mom after being abducted from his stroller at gunpoint

Mateo Mantufar-Barrera was being pressed in his stroller by his mom near their apartment or condo in Chamblee, Georgia, simply northeast of Atlanta, Saturday afternoon when an SUV brought up beside them, according to a press release from the Chamblee Police Department.
A guy left the automobile and approached the mom, pointed a weapon at her hip and looked inside the stroller, the release stated.
When the guy attempted to get her child the mom had the ability to get the weapon from the guy. She tried to shoot him however the weapon did not go off, the release stated.
A 2nd suspect then left the automobile, got the infant and got back into the automobile, according to the release.
The mom had the ability to get a piece of the very first suspect’s shorts and shoe, the release stated.
An Amber Alert was provided for the young boy and hours later on 2 individuals were captured in Carrollton, Georgia, in an automobile matching the description from the alert. The kid was discovered unscathed inside the automobile, cops stated.
Charges versus the suspects have actually not yet been revealed and an intention is not understood at this time.
The suspects will stay in custody in Carroll County, according to the release.