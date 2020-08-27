A $1 million BTC bribe leads to conspiracy charges for Russian man

The Department of Justice has actually charged Russian person Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov with conspiracy to damage a secured computer system after he apparently paid off a staff member of a Nevada business with $1 million in Bitcoin to set up malware because business’s computer system.

According to files from the U.S. District Court of Nevada, Kriuchkov desired to take information from the business’s network, then threaten to make that information public unless the business paid a ransom. He very first organized contact with the staff member by means of WhatsApp, then went into the United States on a traveler visa to fulfill him personally. The District Court of Nevada makes reference of Kriuchkov having “coconspirators,” however they are unknown since press time.

Investigators discovered that Kriuchkov informed his potential malware installer that he belonged to a big company, however didn’t define anything about that company in specific. He used the staff member 1 BTC as an in advance payment, plus his support in developing a Bitcoin wallet on the Tor network. But the FBI handled to arrest Kruichkov prior to he left theUnited States He stands to dish out to 5 years in jail and pay a $250,000 fine if condemned.

U.S. authorities detained a various Russian nationwide in March under accusations of cash laundering. They utilized his Instagram profile, which promoted his rap profession, as proof versus him.