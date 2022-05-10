Today, on May 10, the “9th Republican Competition of Young Composers after Edward Mirzoyan” starts.

With the support of the RA Ministry of Education and Science and the initiative of the Composers’ Union of Armenia, 15 young Armenian composers from the Republic of Armenia, Javakhk (Georgia) and Tehran (Iran) have the right to participate in the competition stage of this project.

The participants will be divided into 2 age groups, presenting one work each. The start of the competition will take place on May 10, at 17:00, in the concert hall of the Union of Composers of Armenia. The award ceremony and gala concert will take place on May 13 at 17:00 in the same place.

On May 12, the contest participants will visit the Komitas Pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of the great composer, People’s Artist of the USSR Edward Mirzoyan.

Let us add that the project is implemented in partnership with the Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory and the Cultural Foundation in Support of the Composers’ Union of Armenia.

Admission is free.