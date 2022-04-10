According to the data received from Martuni և Shahumyan Territorial Electoral Commissions of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 984 voters or 38.59% of voters took part in the elections as of 17:00.
The number of participants according to the polling stations is as follows:
Martuni region
Berdashen – 510 or 48.48% out of 1052 voters
Beach – 36 or 37.11% of 97 voters
Norshen – 90 or 35.71% out of 252 voters
Sos – 270 or 35.71% out of 756 voters
Varanda – 4 or 5.63% out of 71 voters
Shahumyan district
Aknaberd – 74 or 22.98% out of 322 voters
CEC of Azerbaijan
