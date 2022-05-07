A part of the eternal fire was transferred from Moscow to Yerevan as part of the “Fire of Remembrance” international patriotic action, Sputnik Armenia reports.

The first lamp was handed over to the museum of Admiral Isakov № 132 school, the second to the Veterans’ Union, the third to the “Mother Armenia” Museum of Military History. The lamp was handed over to the museum by 98-year-old navy veteran Nerses Simonyan.

He took part in the battles for the North Caucasus, Novorossiysk, Kerchensko-Eltigensky and Crimea.

The aim of the “Fire of Memory” campaign is to perpetuate the historical memory, to pay tribute to the participants of the Great Patriotic War, to unite the generations and to pass the fire to the maximum number of veterans. This is a heroic city. Welcome to another heroic city from Moscow, Yerevan, where 6 Armenian divisions have been formed.

On May 7, the 89th Armenian Tamanyan Division crossed the Elbe and reached the suburbs of Berlin. “The Tamanyan Armenian Division is the only national division that attacked Berlin,” said Vadim Fefilov, head of Rossotrudnichestvo’s representative office in Armenia.

Representatives of the Russian Embassy, ​​the RA Ministry of Defense, together with the veterans of the Great Patriotic War, the management of the museum and the schoolchildren laid flowers at the eternal fire.