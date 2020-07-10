94-year-old Holocaust survivor invites DeSean Jackson to tour Auschwitz

Mosberg, who survived a few Nazi concentration camps, including Mauthausen in Austria, said his late wife was a survivor of Auschwitz-Birkenau, where roughly 1.1 million everyone was killed between 1940 and 1945.

“The Allied Forces, including American troops, carrying with them American flags fought valiantly and suffered unspeakable losses to stop this evil, the same man you quote!” Mosberg wrote. “I would invite you to join me at the sites of these German Nazi death camps, to understand what evil truly is, and why sharing quotes of the man behind this evil is so offensive to us all.”

Mosberg may be the honorary chairman of an organization called From The Depths, which works together Holocaust survivors worldwide and Jewish communities in Eastern Europe, according to its website.

“After the terrors of the Holocaust, I was blessed to have the opportunity to come to the United States of America,” Mosberg’s letter continued. “I arrived as [an] immigrant with no penny to my name and worked hard to build a future for my partner and family.”

The group would host Jackson at Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland, Mosberg said.

We await your response,” Mosberg wrote.

Jackson, 33, had not responded to Mosberg’s letter by early Thursday, but he’ll tour the Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza in Philadelphia, CNN reports.

The site’s chairman, David Adelman, tweeted Tuesday that Jackson will undoubtedly be hosted for an education session and tour of the plaza, saying he’s “confident we can turn this into a positive together.”

The three-time Pro Bowler apologized Tuesday for his Instagram posts, saying they were “insensitive” and “ill-informed” following widespread outrage.

Jackson, who cited a quote widely attributed to Hitler as saying “Jews will blackmail America,” also took heat for another Instagram post supporting Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Island leader known for fiery anti-Semitic rhetoric.

Currently signed to a three-year deal worth nearly $28 million, Jackson can become a free of charge agent in 2022. A note seeking comment from his reps wasn’t immediately came back Thursday.