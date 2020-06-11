91-year-old woman beats coronavirus in Armenia – Panorama

A 91-year-old woman has beat the coronavirus illness to be discharged from Artashat Medical Center in Armenia’s Ararat Province, Governor of Ararat Garik Sargsyan said on Facebook.

The woman defined as Rosa Martirosyan, who has 5 young ones and 32 grandchildren and grand grandchildren, thanked a healthcare facility staff for his or her attitude.

Mrs. Roza, who’s a nurse herself, has provided medical aid to numerous in her neighborhood of Noragavit. Besides, she is a tailor and contains promised to sew clothes for one of her health practitioners.

She does not have any idea how she caught the virus, but says there have been infected people among her neighbors, even her grandson who does maybe not live with her has contracted coronavirus.

Rosa Martirosyan was discharged from hospital with a round of applause previously Thursday.