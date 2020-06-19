91-year-old reflects on era of racial tension, coronavirus in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — At age 91, James Beckum is reflecting upon an era of uncertainty while sitting at his northside home. He is following news of the MLB postponing their season, the coronavirus, and the rising racial tensions over the nation.

He’s a community man with a park named after him and that he says that he remains devoted to seeing Milwaukee make a strong comeback using this year of hardships.

After all, James W. Beckum Park is where he’s watched the energy that neighborly love may have in overcoming difficult times in Milwaukee for nearly six decades.

The former U.S. Marine who went on becoming a baseball player, who would be later inducted into Yesterday’s Negro Leauge Baseball Hall of Fame, is hopeful about Milwaukee’s future, saying he is holding on to the same values he has been teaching young adults for years.

“When we first started little league back in the 60s, that was a hardship for us because we didn’t have the kind of money,” said Beckum. In 1964, after serving in the U.S. Military through the Korean War, and playing for the East St. Louis Giants, Mr. Beckum moved to Milwaukee. Less than a year later, that he started the Beckum-Stapleton Little League with a goal of keeping Milwaukee’s young ones off the streets.

“A lot of kids have come through, played ball and they have been successful from themselves,” said Beckum.

More than 25,000 kids have been part of his program because it began. Some of those kids was raised to become doctors, attorneys and teachers.

Today, his Little League teams are facing new challenges. The coronavirus is keeping his players off of the fields that Beckum has personally tended too for 58 years. That means his players are really missing out on mentorships and exercise.

“Every time you turn around this virus is coming,” said Beckum. “This has created a lot of problems and quite naturally we have got to try and overcome it. And, I think we can!”

While still holding on to hope that his Little League can make a comeback in 2010, Beckum can be hopeful that Milwaukee will comeback strong following the hardships created by the coronavirus.

Beckum said that in a down economy, like when he lost his son to gun violence in 1993, or when his wife of nearly six decades passed on in 2015, he has for ages been able to count on town to intensify and volunteer when they are essential.

“They’ve spent a lot of time coaching and training and getting these kids ready to participate in tournament play,” said Beckum.

At the same time, Beckum has been following the news of George Floyd’s death. He understands of the protesting and marching occurring in Milwaukee and he’s heard news about the riots and looting.

“I think they have a right to protest a guy to have his knee on his neck. That should not happen,” said Beckum. I don’t think the folks that [are] setting up the protesting [are] doing any looting or violence. That’s somebody else.”

Beckum said looting and violence isn’t an effective way to protest racism.

Now, with coronavirus and racial tensions high, Mr. Beckum is hoping exactly the same neighborly passion he has witnessed first-hand in the past will resurface.

“We are here to love one another, teach each other and try to help one another,” said Beckum.

