Hamako Mori (a.k.a. Gaming Grandma) is currently formally identified as the earliest pc gaming YouTuber.

Hamako was born upon 18 th February 1930, and also is presently 90 years of ages. Her YouTube network presently has more than 150,000 clients, according to Guiness World Records.

Hamako started playing videogames 39 years earlier. She ended up being thinking about it when she saw youngsters playing them.