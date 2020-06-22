90 Palestinians homeless as Israel demolishes 70 buildings in 2 weeks – Middle East Monitor

Israeli occupation makes demolished no less than 70 Palestinian buildings in the entertained West Bank and homeless 90 Palestinians, the ALGUN Office for that Coordination associated with Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) provides revealed.

The international business said in its biweekly report, which will cover the period in between 2-15 June, that the demolitions took place more than alleged not enough construction allows.

“This represents a 250 per cent increase compared with the weekly average of structures targeted since the beginning of the year,” the particular report mentioned, noting of which “61 of the affected structures were located in Area C, including nine previously provided as humanitarian assistance.”

ZERO constructing permits had been issued simply by Israel in 2015 !Israel tightens #Palestinian construction in Area Chemical – #OccupiedPalestine MEMO infographic by QUAD Business House Publiée par Middle East Monitor sur Jeudi 13 avril 2017

It additional: “Among the hardest hit areas was Massafer Yatta in southern Hebron, where the Israeli authorities demolished 17 homes, cisterns and livelihood-related structures.”

Massafer Yatta, the record noted, is surely an area chosen as the “firing zone” regarding Israeli army training plus “its 1,300 residents face a coercive environment putting them at risk of forcible transfer.”

The documented also stated that “nine of the affected structures were in East Jerusalem, of which four were demolished by their Palestinian owners to avoid municipal fees and possible damage to other structures and personal belongings.”

UNOCHA stated that “the increase in demolitions and displacement amidst the ongoing covid-19 pandemic raises serious concern.”

Israel: Netanyahu’s son desires minorities away from Tel Aviv