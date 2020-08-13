’90 Day Fiancé’ stars Darcey and Stacey Silva talk their new spinoff and dating: ‘We go with our heart’

Notorious for living their lives loud and fabulous, the Silva sisters, both 45, have made a name for themselves in the world of fashion and entertainment.

The pair spoke with Fox News about their foray into becoming reality TV headliners on “Darcey & Stacey,” an all-new series that will showcase them as fans have never seen before. Both mothers of two children – Darcey with her teenage daughters and Stacey with her teen sons – the wild ride will see the twins in a completely new element on their home soil of Middletown, Conn.

“Growing up, we did travel all over the world since the age of 3 – in London, Japan, Singapore,” said Darcey. “We went to school there. And we’ve lived in a lot of places all over the U.S. as well. But Connecticut is where our roots are and it’s always going to be home for us.”

In Connecticut, Darcey is picking up the pieces after another failed relationship – this time with British ex-boyfriend Tom. Meanwhile, following a five-year engagement to Albanian fiancé Florian Sukaj, Stacey and her easy-on-the-eyes hunk have finally been approved for the K-1 Visa.

The pair…