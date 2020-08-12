’90 Day Fiancé’ star Angela on why doing ‘research’ on partner’s culture is important

“Do some research on your partner, you know, if he’s from another country, or she, because if me and Michael really truly didn’t love each other we probably wouldn’t be together right now because of the fact only love can keep you together when you don’t understand each other,” she advised.

Angela, 54, added, “I mean, like, he doesn’t understand some of my cultures. And when [a relationship] is far apart like this, it’s very hard. But me and Michael, we just don’t give up. We’re very blessed.”

During the current season of the TLC reality TV series, Angela heads to Nigeria to spend time with Michael, 32, and his family. Now she says the African country feels more like home than previous visits.

“So the first time, you know, [it’s] not comfortable, second time’s getting comfortable. And then by the time I do my third or [fourth] trip there… I’m comfortable,” she said.

“I’m not comfortable with, I guess, from the way that they have to live by no means, but I feel like it’s already my family,” Angela continued.

The American said she and Michael’s mother are…