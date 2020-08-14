90 Day Fiancé Feud: Paul Files Restraining Order Against Karine, Claims She Put ‘Glass’ In His Food!

This 90 Day Fiancé drama just won’t end!

As we reported, Paul Staehle and his estranged wife Karine Martins are in the middle of a nasty breakup, with both having made disturbing allegations against the other. After Paul called Child Protective Services on Karine accusing her of drinking around their son, Karine called the police on Paul accusing him of refusing to let her leave. She later obtained a restraining order against him, accusing him of sexual assault.

Well, now it appears Paul has hit back with a restraining order request of his own, and he claims Karine was trying to… kill him. Yes, Perezcious readers, we went from neglect to abuse to straight up attempted murder.

In a bombshell court filing obtained by The Blast, the reality star claimed that Karine had put glass in his meals (!!!), writing:

“I previously found glass in my food. I found similar glass shards from an item she broke.”

“Glass”!? OMG!

Paul also said Karine’s “friends have been calling me threatening to come to my home and kill me. They requested I pay them $10,000 or I would never see my son again.” The father-of-one went on to claim his estranged wife allowed their son Pierre “to run in the street and get into chemical…