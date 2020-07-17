’90 Day Fiance’ couple Tania and Syngin on how marriage counseling has helped them

“We started […] marriage counseling to kind of just help us,” Tania revealed. “You know, we got together on such a whim and were definitely in vacation mode when we first got together. And we know that there’s so much love there. If love was the only thing to make a relationship [work], we would [not] need […] other help.”

’90 DAY FIANCE’ GETS ‘SELF-QUARANTINED’ SPINOFF INSPIRED BY CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

She added, “We started marriage counseling to help us make sure that we’re going on the right path and making sure we’re communicating well with each other and making sure our goals — not even just our end goals — like how we got there [is in sync].”

This pair is currently quarantining in Connecticut during the pandemic but hopes to make a trip to Syngin’s native South Africa in the near future.

When they’re not busy hanging out with her family (while maintaining social distancing of course), Tania and Syngin sometimes watch the season back but seeing themselves on screen can reopen old arguments.

“[It] brings up like old arguments that we’ve already kind of settled. And it’s like, wait, we’ve already, we’ve gotten past this. We don’t have to go over it again,” Tania admitted.

‘BEFORE THE 90 DAYS’ STAR STEPHANIE MATTO TALKS OVERCOMING HER ILLNESS

Meanwhile, Syngin said he “hates” arguing in front of the cameras. “I get embarrassed,” he said, especially in “heated moments and moments of high emotion.”

The couple also navigates what fans say online to the best of each other’s ability.

“For me, it’s kind of like it just makes my mind a little dizzy,” Tania said of reading both positive and negative comments. “I like sometimes in the same breath they’ll say, ‘Run, Syngin, run.’ And then in the same breath saying, ‘Oh, I’m happy you all are working it out.'”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m like, ‘So do I have to run or are you happy we’re together making it work?'” she wondered.

But Tania is thankful for the experience overall and feels “grateful” for the people who show “love and appreciation.” She said, “It really does brighten up my day.”