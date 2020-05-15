9-year-old writes book to help others manage stress of pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nine-year-old Adam Entress was having a tough time staying constructive throughout the pandemic. He advised his counselor at Indian Hills Elementary, Hanna Kemble, that he needed to share his expertise with others.

“I thought it would really cool to help other kids right now,” mentioned Entress.

“He loves to read, he is always reading stories, he’s a great writer, and he loves to draw, so I said, Adam, what if we made a book together and he said, oh my gosh, yes,” Kemble advised KSNT News.

The duo started writing a book referred to as It’s No Problama, Covid Llama.

“It really is about Adam and how he felt going through all these things and through this tough time, but remaining positive,” mentioned Kemble.

And now the book’s constructive message is reaching others.

“We shared it on our school Facebook page, his parents let me share it on my personal account. It has been just a really cool experience and I love that his goal is to help others,” mentioned Kemble.

“Know it’s going to be OK. We’ll get through this,” Entress says.

Read It’s No Problama, Covid Llama here.