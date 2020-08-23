9-year-old with rare illness just wants to get better

A 9-year-old Central Texas kid detected with Plexiform Schwannoma dreams about being healthy.

“I just want to get better…”

Those are the words of Kenyon Alexander who is combating versus an exceptionallyrare illness

“We see this type of tumor in my clinical practices maybe once a year,” statedDr Russell Ward.

Kenyon was detected this past January however his fights began when he experienced serious leg discomfort at 6-years-old.

“Running and playing, it seems like a small thing but when you take that away from a kid, it’s difficult,” stated his momLynda Skipper

Skipper understood something was incorrect and for 3 years she had a hard time to discover responses to discover responses.

Her decision to assist her boy settled.

“I do believe that if I had not been persistent, we would not have answers,” statedSkipper

Kenyon established several growths on his spine and hips triggering nerve damage to his left leg. He just recently had surgical treatment on July 13th to eliminate the growths.

Dr Ward led the surgical treatment which took a group to perform.

The surgical treatment took about 20 hours and included 3 cosmetic surgeons, one citizen, a PA, and the anesthesiologist.

“He has moments where he feels down, but it’s going to be his tenacity that gets us through this,” statedSkipper

Despite his had a hard time, Kenyan stays strong.

” I seem like I never ever …