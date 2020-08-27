(*9*)

9 Principles Of Student Engagement In A Virtual Classroom

by TeachThought Staff

For educators around the world, remote learning went from a boutique instructional option to a global necessity in a manner of months. And, while the majority of teachers and students will return to an in-person classroom at some point in the future, eLearning is here to stay.

Whether it’s to prepare for fall classes or simply to get ready for the future of learning, here are six strategies for effective remote teaching and learning–important ways to help yourself and your students thrive in a remote learning environment.

Lesson Design & Context

Strategy: Experiment with learning models that require active learning and participation from every student, every day.

Possibly the single most fundamental part of teaching is to understand what is to be taught (lesson objective) and how to teach it (of which lesson design plays a part). Student engagement in a virtual classroom during remote teaching and learning depends heavily upon the design of the learning activities themselves.

The design of the activities depends, of course, on the learning spaces (e.g., Zoom room, Microsoft Team group, etc.). The idea is simply that the lesson design should meet the relative constraints and opportunities given by the learning…