9 of the best hedge trimmers 

If you’re looking to help keep your garden neat and tidy all through the year, put in a reliable hedge trimmer to your grocery list. A shrub trimmer is definitely an essential bit of kit for cutting, pruning and shaping both hedges and stand-alone bushes, whether there is a small or even a large garden.

Since hedges need a fair amount of maintenance, you’ll be glad to be able to take control of the garden yourself with your own personal hedge cutter, rather than enlisting a gardener every time. As with cordless vacuums, cordless hedge trimmers and the new generation of extremely lightweight hedge trimmers make it easier than ever to blitz even the most jungle-like of green spaces in a quick amount of time.

If you will be maintaining tall, large hedges, you’ll be in need of a long-reach hedge trimmer with a telescopic shaft.

While the electric hedge trimmer is the most commonly found in the UK, you’ll also find petrol hedge trimmers and battery hedge trimmers in hardware stores. It’s worth scouring cordless hedge trimmer reviews to find the best for you personally, but we recommend the below for ease of use, efficiency, convenience and durability.

Here is our pick of the best hedge trimmers of 2020, selected by The Telegraph:

Due to issues arising from the Covid-19 lockdown, some of the products and services tested in this specific article may be temporarily unavailable for online order.

1. Bosch electric hedge cutter

£151.99, Amazon