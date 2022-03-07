Based on the results of operative-investigative measures taken by the Artsakh National Security Service in 2021. 9 criminal cases have been initiated in the service since September 2020. In connection with the alleged criminal cases of misappropriation of state funds in the process of providing accommodation to the citizens of Artsakh left homeless as a result of the 44-day war, providing hotel services and misappropriation of official duties by officials overseeing the legality of that process.

