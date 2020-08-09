9 cases of Covid-19 were reported at a Georgia high school seen in photo of a crowded school hallway, report says

“At this time, we know there were six students and three staff members who were in school for at least some time last week who have since reported to us that they have tested positive,” North Paulding High School Principal Gabe Carmona stated Saturday in a letter to moms and dads gotten by the AJC.

Carmona stated the school custodial personnel is cleaning up and decontaminating the structure every day.

“It is my intention to regularly notify the NPHS community of these cases in the interest of transparency and so that we, as a community, can be aware of any trends that arise and respond accordingly,” the primary composed.

CNN is attempting to get a copy of the principal’s letter.