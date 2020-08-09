9 cases of Covid-19 were reported at a Georgia high school seen in photo of a crowded school hallway, report says

“At this time, we know there were six students and three staff members who were in school for at least some time last week who have since reported to us that they have tested positive,” North Paulding High School Principal Gabe Carmona stated Saturday in a letter to moms and dads gotten by the AJC.
Carmona stated the school custodial personnel is cleaning up and decontaminating the structure every day.
“It is my intention to regularly notify the NPHS community of these cases in the interest of transparency and so that we, as a community, can be aware of any trends that arise and respond accordingly,” the primary composed.
CNN is attempting to get a copy of the principal’s letter.
News of the cases comes simply days after the high school in Dallas, Georgia– about 40 miles from Atlanta– drew in across the country attention thanks to a photo published on Twitter by sophomore HannahWatters The viral image revealed Hannah’s schoolmates in a crowded school hallway with couple of noticeable masks. The school and its district, the Paulding County School District, resumed classes August 3.
“I was concerned for the safety of everyone in that building and everyone in the county because precautions that the CDC and guidelines that the CDC has been telling us for months now, weren’t being followed,” Hannah informed CNNThursday
