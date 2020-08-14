9/11 ‘Tribute In Light’ Cancelled Because Of COVID-19 Concerns

Each year, on the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, twin towers of light shine into the night sky over Manhattan to honor the victims of this tragedy. Sadly, this will not be happening this year, as the “Tribute in Light” has been cancelled over coronavirus concerns.

9/11 Memorial and Museum spokesman Michael Frazier confirmed the cancellation, adding that the annual reading of the names of the victims has been cancelled as well, according to Pix 11.

“The world’s beloved twin beams of light regrettably will not shine over lower Manhattan as part of this year’s tributes to commemorate 9/11,” Frazier said. “This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to produce the annual Tribute in Light.”

He added that the 9/11 Memorial and Museum will be teaming up with NYC & Company and buildings throughout the city to light up their facades and spires in blue to commemorate the 19th anniversary of 9/11.

“In a spirit of unity and remembrance, the city will come together for a ‘Tribute in Light’ to inspire the world and honor the promise to never forget,” Frazier said.

This did not sit well with many…