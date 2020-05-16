9/11 saw much of our privacy swept aside. Coronavirus could end it altogether

The novel coronavirus outbreak Mary Faye Cochran sings “You Are My Sunshine” to her son Stacey Smith from her senior-living facility in Smyrna, Georgia, on Sunday, May 10. It was Mother’s Day in the United States.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Pope Francis delivers a blessing from the window of his studio overlooking an empty St. Peter’s Square on May 10.

The novel coronavirus outbreak The San Isidro cemetery in Mexico City, which was temporarily closed to the public to limit the spread of Covid-19, is seen in this aerial photo from May 10.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Mary Washington speaks through a window to her daughter Courtney Crosby and grandchild Sydney Crosby during a Mother’s Day celebration at her senior-living facility in Smyrna.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A Briarcliff High School student participates in a parade of graduating seniors through Briarcliff Manor, New York, on Saturday, May 9.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People wear face masks while watching a Victory Day military parade in Minsk, Belarus, on May 9. The parade marked the 75th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A man rides past social-distancing markers in front of a shop in Brussels, Belgium, on May 9.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A man pauses as he places the casket of a relative into a van at a busy New York funeral home on May 9.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Health-care workers wait for citizens to arrive at the Anna International Airport in Chennai, India, on May 9. People were arriving in Chennai from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A man wearing a face mask cycles through Chinatown in Yokohama, Japan, on Friday, May 8. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that Japan will extend its state of emergency until the end of May.

The novel coronavirus outbreak American citizens who were stranded in Syria due to the pandemic arrive at the Lebanese border on their way to the Beirut airport, where they would be leaving for the United States.

The novel coronavirus outbreak During a protest in Washington on Thursday, May 7, members of National Nurses United stand among empty shoes that they say represent nurses who have died from Covid-19.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A worker helps disinfect a subway train in New York on Wednesday, May 6. The subway syatem was shut down for a deep-cleaning.

The novel coronavirus outbreak High school students study in a classroom in Wuhan, China, as they returned to school on May 6.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A nursery is disinfected in Cannes, France, on May 6. Nurseries in France were to gradually reopen on May 11.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Refrigerated trucks are seen at a morgue that opened in New York to assist overwhelmed funeral homes.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Michigan state police prevent protesters from entering the chamber of the Michigan House of Representatives on April 30. The protesters were unhappy with the state’s stay-at-home order. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently extended the order through May 15, though restrictions were relaxed so some businesses could reopen.

The novel coronavirus outbreak This aerial photo shows surfers accessing Sydney’s Tamarama Beach on April 29. Several Sydney beaches reopened for exercise only.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A barber wears protective equipment as he cuts a customer’s hair in Lausanne, Switzerland, on April 27.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Health workers at a coronavirus testing center in New Delhi attend to a colleague who fainted due to exhaustion on April 27.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Pitrik van der Lubbe waves from a boom lift to his 88-year-old father, Henk, at his father’s nursing home in Gouda, Netherlands, on April 24. Pitrik had not seen his father in more than four weeks.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Protesters shout slogans against Lebanese Central Bank governor Riad Salamé as they block Hamra Street in Beirut, Lebanon, on April 23. Anti-government protesters have been demonstrating in Beirut as they continue to endure one of its worst-ever economic crises.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A boy plays hopscotch at his home in A Coruna, Spain, on April 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A dentist wears protective equipment while treating a patient in Den Bosch, Netherlands, on April 22.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Biology teachers prepare to hold an exam at a secondary school in Berlin on April 22.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A volunteer in Yangon, Myanmar, spreads calcium oxide on a road to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus on April 22.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Migrants wave from balconies at a hotel in Kranidi, Greece, on April 21. The shelter, which hosts 470 asylum seekers, was placed in isolation after a pregnant resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A man disinfects a ceiling lamp at the Čobanija Mosque in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on April 21.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A nurse holds a newborn baby, wearing a face shield as a protective measure, at a maternity facility in Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 21.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Health workers at Madrid’s La Paz Hospital hold a minute of silence to remember Joaquin Diaz, the hospital’s chief of surgery who died because of the coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A woman applauds from the balcony of her Paris home to show support for health care workers on April 20.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Mayor’s office workers wear protective suits as they conduct a census in a Bogota, Colombia, neighborhood on April 19. They were trying to find out how many families needed to be provided with food.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A woman sticks her tongue out of a torn mask at a Reopen Maryland rally outside the State House in Annapolis, Maryland, on April 18. Residents in multiple states have been protesting stay-at-home orders.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Newly married Tyler and Caryn Suiters embrace following their marriage ceremony in Arlington, Virginia, on April 18. The Rev. Andrew Merrow and his wife, Cameron, were the only other attendees at the ceremony, which was held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Abed Khankan cuts a customer’s hair outdoors in Malmo, Sweden, on April 17.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Two women walk to rent a small paddle boat by the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, on April 17.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Cars sit at a newly opened drive-in cinema in Dortmund, Germany, on April 17. It’s in front of a former blast furnace.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Funeral workers in Manaus, Brazil, prepare the grave of a woman who is suspected to have died from the coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A member of the Don Bosco Foundation delivers food from the Fraternitas Project, which serves vulnerable families in Seville, Spain, on April 16.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Police officers try on personal protective equipment in Amritsar, India, on April 16.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Workers in Nairobi, Kenya, fumigate the streets and the stalls of the City Park Market on April 15.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Novice Buddhist monks wear face shields at the Molilokayaram Educational Institute in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 15.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A woman sits on a bench at an empty metro station in Prague, Czech Republic, on April 15.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Health workers in Barcelona, Spain, acknowledge people who were showing their support from their balconies and windows.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Workers from the garment sector in Dhaka, Bangladesh, block a road during a protest demanding payment of unpaid wages.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A woman meets with her son in a “Quarantainer,” a container devised to allow people to visit each other without risking the spread of coronavirus, at a care center in Utrecht, Netherlands, on April 14.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Firefighters transfer a patient from an ambulance in Montpelier, France, on April 14.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A cemetery worker pauses while digging graves at the San Vicente cemetery in Cordoba, Argentina, on April 14.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Workers produce protective face masks at a new factory near Tehran, Iran, on April 14.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Medical workers in Istanbul clap for 107-year-old Havahan Karadeniz as she is discharged from the hospital on April 13. She had just recovered from the coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A flower shop employee destroys unsold flowers in St. Petersburg, Russia, on April 13.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A police officer requests that people return to return to their homes during a gathering that marked the Bisket Jatra festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A doctor in a protective chamber tests a patient for coronavirus at a walk-in kiosk in Chennai, India, on April 13.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Musicians play their instruments for a retirement home in Karben, Germany, on April 13.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A woman covers herself with plastic as heavy rain falls outside a New York hospital on April 13.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People in Jerusalem attend the funeral of Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron, Israel’s former chief rabbi who died from coronavirus complications.

The novel coronavirus outbreak In Rio de Janeiro, the Christ the Redeemer statue was illuminated to make Christ look like a doctor on April 12.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A couple stands in a park along the Yangtze River in Wuhan, China.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Priest-in-charge Angie Smith uses her phone to broadcast an Easter service from a churchyard in Hartley Wintney, England, on April 12.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Children wave to a person dressed as the Easter Bunny during a neighborhood parade in Haverford, Pennsylvania, on April 10.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Health workers in Leganes, Spain, cry during a memorial for a co-worker who died because of the coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Volunteers spray disinfectant in a favela in Rio de Janeiro on April 10.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A health care worker holds the hand of a coronavirus patient being moved at a hospital near Barcelona, Spain, on April 9.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Service boats spray water in London to show support for health care workers on April 9.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Employees of Hyundai Card, a credit card company, sit behind protective screens as they eat in an office cafeteria in Seoul, South Korea, on April 9.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People wait in their cars for the San Antonio Food Bank to begin food distribution on April 9.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A worker disinfects a carved cross at the Salt Cathedral in Zipaquira, Colombia, on April 8.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A cake shop employee in Athens, Greece, prepares chocolate Easter bunnies with face masks on April 8.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Californians Sarah and Aaron Sanders, along with their children, use video conferencing to celebrate a Passover Seder with other family members on April 8.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Cars in Wuhan line up to leave at a highway toll station.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Rabbi Yaakov Kotlarsky places Passover Seder to-go packages into a car trunk in Arlington Heights, Illinois, on April 7.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A man is sprayed with disinfectant prior to going to a market in Tirana, Albania, on Monday, April 6.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Izzie, left, and Tippi wear ventilated dog masks in Philadelphia on April 6.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Police detain a doctor in Quetta, Pakistan, who was among dozens of health care workers protesting a lack of personal protective equipment on April 6.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on devotees during Palm Sunday celebrations in Quezon City, Philippines, on Sunday, April 5.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Paramilitary members unload provisions in Kampala, Uganda, on Saturday, April 4. It was the first day of government food distribution for people affected by the nation’s lockdown.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A police officer wearing a coronavirus-themed outfit walks in a market in Chennai, India, to raise awareness about social distancing.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A woman in Moscow cooks while watching Russian President Vladimir Putin address the nation over the coronavirus pandemic.

The novel coronavirus outbreak The hashtag “stayhome” is projected onto the Matterhorn mountain that straddles Switzerland and Italy on April 1. The mountain was illuminated by Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter, who is transforming buildings, monuments and landscapes all over the world to raise awareness during the pandemic.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Volunteers load food bags on a truck to deliver them to low-income families in Panama City, Panama, on April 1.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Designer Friederike Jorzig adjusts a mannequin wearing a wedding dress and a face mask at her store in Berlin on March 31.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People pray next to the grave of musician Robson de Souza Lopes after his burial in Manaus, Brazil, on March 31. According to authorities at the Amazonas Health Secretary, the 43-year-old died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Chris Lyndberg hands out a free lunch to a truck driver at a rest area along Interstate 10 in Sacaton, Arizona, on March 31. The Arizona Trucking Association was giving away 500 Dilly’s Deli lunches to show its appreciation for truck drivers who have been delivering medical supplies, food and other necessities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Farmers deliver vegetables to a customer in Saint-Georges-sur-Cher, France, on March 29.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People listen from their homes as priests conduct Sunday mass from a church roof in Rome on March 29.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A worker fixes partitions at a quarantine center in Guwahati, India, on March 28.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Devices used in diagnosing the coronavirus are inspected in Cheongju, South Korea, on March 27. The devices were being prepared for testing kits at the bio-diagnostic company SD Biosensor.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A student does homework in Bratislava, Slovakia, on March 27. Schools have been shut down across the world, and many children have been receiving their lessons online.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A National Guard truck sprays disinfectant in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 27.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Pope Francis prays in an empty St. Peter’s Square on March 27.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Coffins carrying coronavirus victims are stored in a warehouse in Ponte San Pietro, Italy, on March 26. They would be transported to another area for cremation.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard prepare to take part in disinfecting the city of Tehran on March 25.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Lydia Hassebroek attends a ballet class from her home in New York on March 25.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People visit the Beijing Zoo on March 25 after it reopened its outdoor exhibits to the public.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A woman suspected of having coronavirus is helped from her home by emergency medical technicians Robert Sabia, left, and Mike Pareja, in Paterson, New Jersey, on March 24.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People practice social distancing as they wait for takeout food at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 24.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People arrive at the South Municipal Cemetery in Madrid to attend the burial of a man who died from the coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Passengers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport on March 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Giuseppe Corbari holds Sunday Mass in front of photographs sent in by his congregation members in Giussano, Italy, on March 22. Many religious services are being streamed online so that people can worship while still maintaining their distance from others.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People clap from balconies to show their appreciation for health care workers in Mumbai, India.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A woman attends a Sunday service at the Nairobi Baptist Church in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 22. The service was streamed live on the internet.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A Syrian Red Crescent member sprays disinfectant along an alley of the historic Hamidiyah market in Damascus, Syria.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A funeral service is held without family members in Bergamo, Italy, on March 21.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A member of the Syrian Violet relief group disinfects tents at a camp for displaced people in Kafr Jalis, Syria, on March 21.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A doctor examines Juan Vasquez inside a testing tent at St. Barnabas Hospital in New York on March 20.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Medical staff wearing protective suits ride down an escalator at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport on March 18.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A patient in a biocontainment unit is carried on a stretcher in Rome on March 17.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A pedestrian walks a dog through a quiet street in New York on March 17.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People gather to collect free face masks in New Delhi on March 17.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Students at the Attarkiah Islamic School wear face masks during a ceremony in Thailand’s southern province of Narathiwat on March 17.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People wait outside a Woolworths store in Sunbury, Australia on March 17. Australian supermarket chains announced special shopping hours for the elderly and people with disabilities so that they can shop in less crowded aisles.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A member of Spain’s Military Emergencies Unit carries out a general disinfection at the Malaga airport on March 16.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Displaced families near Atme, Syria, attend a workshop aimed at spreading awareness about the coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A police officer checks the temperatures of bus passengers at a checkpoint in Manila, Philippines, on March 16.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Flowers are stored prior to their destruction at a flower auction in Aalsmeer, Netherlands, on March 16. Lower demand due to the coronavirus outbreak is threatening the Dutch horticultural sector, forcing the destruction of products.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Body temperatures are scanned as people enter the Buddhist temple Wat Pho in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 13.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Two nuns greet neighbors from their balcony in Turin, Italy, on Sunday, March 15.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Passengers wait for their flights at Marrakesh Airport in Morocco on March 15.

The novel coronavirus outbreak US Vice President Mike Pence takes a question during a White House briefing about the coronavirus on March 15.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A Sea World employee sprays disinfectant in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday, March 14.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A member of the White House physician’s office takes a media member’s temperature in the White House briefing room on March 14. It was ahead of a news conference with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Reporters in Arlington, Virginia, sit approximately 4 feet apart during a briefing by Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie on March 13.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People walk past a closed Broadway theater on March 13 after New York canceled all gatherings over 500 people.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A Costco customer stands by two shopping carts in Richmond, California, on March 13.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A teacher works in an empty classroom at the Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, Spain.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A woman looks at an empty bread aisle in Antwerp, Belgium, on March 13.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Employees of the Greek Parliament wear plastic gloves ahead of the swearing-in ceremony for Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A motorcyclist drives through disinfectant sprayed in Jammu, India, on March 13.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Workers prepare to construct an additional building on a hospital on the outskirts of Moscow.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Paul Boyer, head equipment manager of the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings, wheels out equipment bags in Washington on March 12. The NHL is among the sports leagues that have suspended their seasons.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Students leave Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington, on March 12. Beginning the following day, schools in the Snohomish school district planned to be closed through April 24.

The novel coronavirus outbreak An Uber Eats delivery biker stands at a deserted Piazza di Spagna in Rome.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Workers in protective suits disinfect Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Palace on March 11.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A person wearing a face mask walks outside of a shopping mall in Beijing on March 11.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Medical staff in Wuhan, China, celebrate after all coronavirus patients were discharged from a temporary hospital on March 9.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Sumo wrestlers attend a tournament in Osaka, Japan, that was being held behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A couple rides a bicycle at a park in Seoul, South Korea, on March 7.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A volunteer from Blue Sky Rescue uses fumigation equipment to disinfect a residential compound in Beijing on March 5.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Municipal workers are seen at the Kaaba, inside Mecca’s Grand Mosque. Saudi Arabia emptied Islam’s holiest site for sterilization over coronavirus fears, an unprecedented move after the kingdom suspended the year-round Umrah pilgrimage.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Passengers react as a worker wearing a protective suit disinfects the departure area of a railway station in Hefei, China, on March 4.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Teachers at the Nagoya International School in Japan conduct an online class for students staying at home as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Soldiers spray disinfectant throughout a shopping street in Seoul.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A Muslim worshipper attends a mass prayer against coronavirus in Dakar, Senegal, on March 4. It was after cases were confirmed in the country.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People wear face masks in New York’s Times Square on March 3. New York reported its first case of coronavirus two days earlier.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A security guard stands on the Shibuya Sky observation deck in Tokyo on March 3.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Medical staff stand outside a hospital in Daegu, South Korea, on March 1.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Health care workers transfer a patient at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, on March 1. The long-term care facility is linked to confirmed coronavirus cases.

The novel coronavirus outbreak British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a London laboratory of the Public Health England National Infection Service.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Tomoyuki Sugano, a professional baseball player on the Yomiuri Giants, throws a pitch in an empty Tokyo Dome during a preseason game on February 29. Fans have been barred from preseason games to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Commuters wearing masks make their way to work during morning rush hour at the Shinagawa train station in Tokyo on February 28.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Medical staff transport a coronavirus patient within the Red Cross hospital in Wuhan on February 28.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A bank clerk disinfects banknotes in China’s Sichuan province on February 26.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A child wearing a protective face mask rides on a scooter in an empty area in Beijing.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A Catholic devotee wears a face mask as he is sprinkled with ash during Ash Wednesday services in Paranaque, Philippines, on February 26.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People disinfect Qom’s Masumeh shrine in Tehran, Iran, on February 25.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A worker in Daegu stacks plastic buckets containing medical waste from coronavirus patients on February 24.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Paramedics carry a stretcher off an ambulance in Hong Kong on February 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A team of volunteers disinfects a pedestrian bridge in Bangkok, Thailand.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A man rides his bike in Beijing on February 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Hospital personnel in Codogno, Italy, carry new beds inside the hospital on February 21. The hospital is hosting some people who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Doctors look at a CT scan of a lung at a hospital in Xiaogan, China, on February 20.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A medical worker rests at the isolation ward of the Red Cross hospital in Wuhan on February 16.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Authorities watch as the Westerdam cruise ship approaches a port in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, on February 13. Despite having no confirmed cases of coronavirus on board, the Westerdam was refused port by four other Asian countries before being allowed to dock in Cambodia.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A worker has his temperature checked on a shuttered commercial street in Beijing on February 12.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Beds are made in the Wuhan Sports Center, which has been converted into a temporary hospital.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A child rides a scooter past a police officer wearing protective gear outside the Hong Mei House in Hong Kong on February 11. More than 100 people evacuated the housing block after four residents in two different apartments tested positive for the coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A police officer, left, wears protective gear as he guards a cordon at the Hong Mei House in Hong Kong on February 11.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Chinese President Xi Jinping has his temperature checked during an appearance in Beijing on February 10.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People participating in a Lunar New Year Parade in New York City hold signs reading, “Wuhan stay strong!” on February 9.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A worker wearing a protective suit uses a machine to disinfect a business establishment in Shanghai, China, on February 9.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Workers in protective gear walk near the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama on February 7.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A woman grieves while paying tribute to Li at Li’s hospital in Wuhan on February 7.

The novel coronavirus outbreak The Anthem of the Seas cruise ship is seen docked at the Cape Liberty Cruise Port in Bayonne, New Jersey, on February 7. Passengers were to be screened for coronavirus as a precaution, an official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told CNN.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A light installation is displayed by striking members of the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance and other activists at the Hospital Authority building in Hong Kong on February 7.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Passengers are seen on the deck of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, docked at the Yokohama Port on February 7.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Flight attendants wearing face masks make their way through Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok on February 7.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Workers check sterile medical gloves at a latex-product manufacturer in Nanjing, China, on February 6.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A woman wears a protective mask as she shops in a Beijing market on February 6.

The novel coronavirus outbreak This aerial photo shows the Leishenshan Hospital that is being built in Wuhan to handle coronavirus patients.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A passenger shows a note from the World Dream cruise ship docked at the Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong on February 5.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A mask is seen on a statue in Beijing on February 5.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A dog in Beijing wears a makeshift mask constructed from a paper cup.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Striking hospital workers in Hong Kong demand the closure of the border with mainland China on February 4.

The novel coronavirus outbreak The Diamond Princess cruise ship sits anchored in quarantine off the port of Yokohama on February 4. It arrived a day earlier with passengers feeling ill.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A medical worker wearing protective gear waits to take the temperature of people entering Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong on February 4.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Medical workers in protective suits help transfer patients to a newly completed field hospital in Wuhan.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People wearing protective overalls talk outside a Wuhan hotel housing people in isolation on February 3.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A man stands in front of TV screens broadcasting a speech by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on February 3. Lam said the city would shut almost all border-control points to the mainland.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A colleague sprays disinfectant on a doctor in Wuhan on February 3.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Medical workers move a coronavirus patient into an isolation ward at the Second People’s Hospital in Fuyang, China, on February 1.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Children wear plastic bottles as makeshift masks while waiting to check in to a flight at the Beijing Capital Airport on January 30.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Passengers in Hong Kong wear protective masks as they wait to board a train at Lo Wu Station, near the mainland border, on January 30.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A volunteer wearing protective clothing disinfects a street in Qingdao, China, on January 29.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Nanning residents line up to buy face masks from a medical appliance store on January 29.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Lyu Jun, left, a member of a medical team leaving for Wuhan, says goodbye to a loved one in Urumqi, China, on January 28.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A charter flight from Wuhan arrives at an airport in Anchorage, Alaska, on January 28. The US government chartered the plane to bring home US citizens and diplomats from the American consulate in Wuhan.

The novel coronavirus outbreak South Korean President Moon Jae-in wears a mask to inspect the National Medical Center in Seoul on January 28.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, attends a news conference in Hong Kong on January 28. Lam said China will stop individual travelers to Hong Kong while closing some border checkpoints and restricting flights and train services from the mainland.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Workers at an airport in Novosibirsk, Russia, check the temperatures of passengers who arrived from Beijing on January 28.

The novel coronavirus outbreak US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks during a news conference about the American public-health response.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Two residents walk in an empty park in Wuhan on January 27. The city remained on lockdown for a fourth day.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A person wears a protective mask, goggles and coat as he stands in a nearly empty street in Beijing on January 26.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Medical staff members bring a patient to the Wuhan Red Cross hospital on January 25.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People wear protective masks as they walk under Lunar New Year decorations in Beijing on January 25.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Construction workers in Wuhan begin to work on a special hospital to deal with the outbreak on January 24.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A couple kisses goodbye as they travel for the Lunar New Year holiday in Beijing on January 24.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Workers manufacture protective face masks at a factory in China’s Hubei Province on January 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Shoppers wear masks in a Wuhan market on January 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Passengers are checked by a thermography device at an airport in Osaka, Japan, on January 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People wear masks while shopping for vegetables in Wuhan on January 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A militia member checks the body temperature of a driver in Wuhan on January 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Passengers wear masks as they arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines, on January 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A customer holds boxes of particulate respirators at a pharmacy in Hong Kong on January 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Passengers wear masks at the high-speed train station in Hong Kong on January 23.

The novel coronavirus outbreak A woman rides an electric bicycle in Wuhan on January 22.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People in Guangzhou, China, wear protective masks on January 22.

The novel coronavirus outbreak People go through a checkpoint in Guangzhou on January 22.

The novel coronavirus outbreak Medical staff of Wuhan’s Union Hospital attend a gathering on January 22.