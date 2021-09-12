9/11: Downtown Manhattan restauranteur shares his 9/11 experience
9/11: Downtown Manhattan restauranteur shares his 9/11 experience

Claudio Marini, Owner of Da Claudio Ristorante, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Chirstoforous to discuss why he made lower Manhattan the home of his restaurant and the lingering effects the attacks have had on his business.

