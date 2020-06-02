‘9-1-1’ Star Ryan Guzman Apologizes for Defending Use of Racial Slurs: ‘I Misspoke’ (Video)

“9-1-1” actor Ryan Guzman is apologizing defending the use of racial slurs after some of his co-stars known as him out on Twitter.

Guzman, who performs firefighter Eddie Diaz on the Fox procedural, got here underneath fireplace Sunday after taking to Instagram Live to defend both himself and his fiancée, Brazilian actress Chrysti Ane, for utilizing racial slurs.

Soon after, Oliver Stark — who performs Evan Buckley, finest pal of Guzman’s character –weighed in to oppose Guzman’s remarks, saying, “there is no excuse for the use of the N-word.” So did Aisha Hinds, who performs firefighter “Hen” on “9-1-1.”

“How I FEEL daily is a perpetual state of GRIEF. There’s sadly no version of this indefensible discourse that doesn’t exacerbate that grief. There’s legions of learned behaviors that need to be named and neutered so we don’t continue to give life to them. May we know & DO BETTER,” she wrote with regard to Guzman’s statements.

Now, Guzman is strolling again his claims.

“I do not condone the use of the N-word by any non-Black person. That includes all Latinos. That’s not our word,” he mentioned in an Instagram video posted Monday.

He additionally mentioned that by utilizing the phrase “slurs,” he was coming “from an angry place. I couldn’t think straight, and I misspoke.”

His protection is that he was defending his fiancee and their younger son, who have been dealing with on-line harassment.

Guzman added that what he meant to say was “stereotypes” as an alternative of “slurs.”

“Amongst friends, can friends make fun of each other? Yes,” he mentioned, including, “I’m not here to bring anybody down.”

Guzman and his fiancee first got here underneath fireplace in May when some of Ane’s tweets from 2011 resurfaced through which she used the N-word. She has since apologized, however added that on the time she was in a relationship with a person of colour and “felt accepted by the black community,” which lead her to really feel snug utilizing the slur.

Guzman addressed Ane’s previous remarks as nicely, saying, “I think she’s grown as a woman.”

“I apologize to those that I have offended and misrepresented myself by using the wrong term,” he continued. “I will continue to grow, and continue to help out the community.”

TheWrap has reached out to Fox for remark.

Read authentic story ‘9-1-1’ Star Ryan Guzman Apologizes for Defending Use of Racial Slurs: ‘I Misspoke’ (Video) At TheWrap