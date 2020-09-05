[8CH Expandable] Hiseeu All in one with 12″ LCD Monitor Wireless Security Camera System, Home Business 8CH 1080P NVR Kit 4pcs 2MP Outdoor Bullet IP Cameras Night Vision Waterproof,3TB Hard Drive



Product Description

Hiseeu Wireless Security Camera System 12inch Monitor+8CH NVR + 4Pcs 1080P Cameras + 3TB Hard Drive



The Wireless System Doesn’t Mean You can Use the System without Any Cables. Power Supply still Needed to Power on the Cameras and NVR.(We Don’t Take Charge of Installation)

4Pcs 1080p Cams + 8ch 1080p Nvr + 12″monitor With 3TB Hard Drive

1)Wireless system here means cameras will auto-pair to NVR by built-in wifi without any video cable between them. Each camera has an included power supply with 10 feet of power cord.

2)NVR should be hook up into router with ethernet cable if you need remote access.

3)3T surveillance Hard Drive is already pre-installed in the system for around 90 days of 4CH 1080P cameras’ continuous recording, longer recording times available with the use of motion detection mode. When the Hard Drive is full, it will overwrite automatically.

4)These cameras are without audio function.

5)Please read the Quick User Guide and test cameras’ wifi signal before

Packing list:

* 1 x 8Ch 1080P NVR with 12″ LCD Monitor Pre-installed 3TB surveillance Hard Drive * 1 x 3.3 Feet Power Supply (12V-2.5A) for NVR * 4 x 1080P IPC * 4 x 10 Feet Power Supply (12V-1A) for Cameras * 4 x Screw Bag(for camera) * 4 x White Camera Antenna * 1 x User manual * 1 x USB Mouse * 1 x 3.3 Feet Ethernet Cable * 2 x Surveillance warning note

Hassle Free Connection



Warm Note: Pls connect the NVR recorder and bullet cameras with power supply Provided. ( 12V/2.5A power supply for NVR, 12V/1A power supply for bullet cameras)

Clear Day/Night Camera



It could view over your property clearly even at night. With night vision and motion detection, you would be informed if there is any suspicious at your yard!

Easy Remote Access on Smart Device



Connect the Router to NVR LAN port with Network cable provided. Download free App ”IP Pro” or “EseeCloud3” into your Phone from Android Google Play or Apple App store; or install CMS software ”EseeCloud” into your PC/Laptop.

Motion Detection App Alarm



Hiseeu Outdoor Security Camera provides instant motion detection alerts via your phone once the alarm is triggered,

Plug&Play

Day/Night

Convenient

Safe

IP66 Weatherproof

IP66 Super Waterproof Grade and Dustproof, Durable Outdoor Weatherproof Casing no Matter Windy or Raining.

Install the Cameras Outdoor or Indoor to Keep your Home or Business Safe. Affordable temperature ranges from -4°F to 122°F (-20°C to 50°C).

1080P HD Recording

Records in 1080P HD to capture sharp and crisp images, provide crystal-clear HD live video, ensures crisp smooth footage day and night with 2.0 Megapixel bullet cameras.

True Plug & Play and Auto-Pair

1）Connect the NVR and Cameras to Power Supply Provided（NVR box 12V2A/Camera12V1A）

2）Connect the Mouse to NVR. Connect PC/TV monitor to NVR with a GA/HDMI Cable.

3）Connect the Router LAN Port to NVR WAN Port with Network Cable Provided.

payment

229

164

418

289

289

179

NVR box

8 Channels

8 Channels

8 Channels

8 Channels

8 Channels

4 Channels

Cameras

4Pcs

4Pcs

8Pcs

4Pcs

4Pcs

2Pcs

NVR Resolution

1080P

1080P

1080P

1080P

1080P

1080P Two Way Audio

Camera Resolution

1080P 2MP

1080P 2MP

1080P 2MP

1080P 2MP

1080P 2MP

1080P 2MP

Hard Drive

1TB Preinstalled

No Hard drive

3TB Preinstalled

1TB Preinstalled

1TB Preinstalled

32GB SD Preinstalled

Night Vision

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Lens

3.6mm , IR cut filter with auto switch

3.6mm , IR cut filter with auto switch

3.6mm , IR cut filter with auto switch

3.6mm , IR cut filter with auto switch

3.6mm , IR cut filter with auto switch

3.6mm , IR cut filter with auto switch

App

Eseecloud/IP Pro

Eseecloud/IP Pro

Eseecloud/IP Pro

Eseecloud/IP Pro

Eseecloud/IP Pro

Eseecloud/IP Pro

Software

Eseecloud

Eseecloud

Eseecloud

Eseecloud

Eseecloud

Eseecloud

【All in one Solution, 3TB HDD Pre-installed 】Built-in 12 inch monitor pairs cameras automatically by wireless without complicated settings.3Tb Hard Drive Pre-installed, 4pcs cameras support 24 hours More than 90 days reliable video recording.(Warm Note:Please test the camera system before installing it)

【EXPANDABLE 8 CHANNEL CAMERAS】 Extensible 8 channel cameras(Asin:B07FVSK6BY),refer video:https://youtu.be/DcjnmvL3VJs.This system includes 1x 8-channel 1080P (1920×1080) 12″ LCD Monitor NVR and 4 x 1080P (1920 X 1080) wireless IP66 waterproof Cameras.cameras and nvr are Paired before shipping,Connect the NVR and Cameras with Power Adapter，Cameras configuration 10 ft cable Power Supply ,be fit for Installation.

【Remotely Anytime and Anywhere】Wireless Surveillance Camera System Allows you to View the Live Video Remotely Anytime and Anywhere by Phone and Pad(Available for Android & IOS system). Download Free APP “EseeCloud” from Android Google Play or Apple APP Store. Register an New Account, then Add Device ID. You can View the Video by WiFi or 3G/4G Network. PC/Laptop View: Windows System: CMS Software. MAC system: MAC CMS Software.(Please Send E-mail to [email protected] for Software)

【HD Video】HD Video Day & Night, Indoors & Outdoors. 75°viewing angle.See in stunning clarity and sharper details with 2.0 Megapixel (1920×1080P) cameras.The camera has 3 array IR cut filter with auto switch and can be clearly viewed even at night. Employing IP 66 weatherproof aluminum housing material.

【High Quality Service】We have lifetime well-experienced engineers and Technical support, if you have any question pls feel free to contact us anytime, And we also provide Free 10FT Antenna Extension Cable, Customers may request 8% discount code toward Camera system by connecting us.