8923 beneficiaries received a total of 1.7 billion drams within the government 18th anti-crisis measure – Panorama

Within the 18th measure geared toward easing the financial impacts of the coronavirus, 12 227 taxpayers have been thought-about as the program’s beneficiaries as a consequence of analysis of month-to-month calculations of revenue tax and social cost for April 2020:

As the State Revenue Committee reported, 8,923 beneficiaries or about 73% of the taxpayers have utilized for the help as of June 1, 2020. The committee has already issued the respective cost orders (for a total of about 1.7 bn drams) and the help quantities have been transferred to the taxpayers’ financial institution accounts.

The SRC reminds that June 10, 2020 is the finish date for submitting purposes (together with corrected ones) by way of SRC’s File Online System within the 18th measure geared toward easing the financial impression of coronavirus.

Taking into consideration the above, we name on taxpayers who’ve been notified by way of SRC’s File Online (relating to being thought-about a beneficiary of the 18th measure) and want to profit from the help, to make an software for a lump-sum grant within the specified time interval.

To remind, the measure implies monetary help to employers, firms, the place jobs and wage fund have been primarily preserved since the disaster started,. The government pays a wage bonus for each fifth worker. The 18th considerations firms with as much as 100 workers.