89-year-old adds pop of color with home sewn masks for staff at Peachtree Corners senior living community | News

Carol Myer, an 89-year-old resident at Village Park Senior Living in Peachtree Corners, is utilizing her time at home to stitch masks for the staff in her community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far, she’s sewn 132 masks of all totally different colours and prints, one thing Executive Director D.Ok. Carter stated everybody within the community thinks is gorgeous.
“She makes different patterns for all of our staff and some residents based on their personalities and what stands out to them,” he stated. “It’s a really fun way to add a pop of color to your uniform or outfit and a little bit of sunshine to your day.”
Myer celebrated her 89th birthday this previous week, and stated she’s been stitching since she was 12 years previous. She lately picked up quilting as a interest.
Although Myer had by no means sewn a masks earlier than, she had quite a bit of scrap items of materials from quilting and determined she might put them to make use of throughout this time. She made a pattern and proposed the thought to the staff at the senior living community a number of weeks in the past.
“They came back and asked how much they were going to be,” Myer stated. “I laughed and said, ‘No, this is strictly volunteer. It’s a fun project and I want to help however I can.'”
Myer sews Monday by Friday and makes about six to 12 masks per day. When her household came upon what she was doing for her senior living community, her daughter despatched her three baggage of material and her daughter’s good friend despatched her two extra huge baggage.
Myer laughed and stated she has sufficient material to maintain stitching for fairly a while, one thing she plans to proceed to do.
“The staff keeps telling me they use them and need them, so I’m more than happy to keep sewing for them,” Myer stated. “And Village Park sent me a fruit tree and a big ‘Thank You’ balloon, which was a big surprise to me. I wasn’t expecting anything. This is strictly volunteer, but it was nice to be remembered.”
Myer and her husband have been living at Village Park for two years. When she’s not stitching masks for the staff, she’s stitching some for her household and associates, bringing the quantity of masks she’s sewn nearer to 150.
Other occasions, she’s merely engaged on different small initiatives to mild up her home.
“It’s just in me,” Myer stated. “I started with small little projects when I was young, and then I had my children so I started sewing for them and making curtains and covers and pillows and whatever for the home. Then a few years ago I got into quilting. I also like to sew for gifts and that sort of thing. It’s just something I enjoy. It’s part of my life.”