93% of those who test positive are NOT vaccinated

88 88.8% of hospitalized are NOT vaccinated

.3 83.3% of those in serious condition are NOT vaccinated RA ahealth care Ministry

According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.