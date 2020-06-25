87 coronavirus patients being treated at Gyumri hospital – Panorama

A complete of 87 coronavirus patients are present process remedy at the Gyumri Infectious Disease Hospital in Armenia’s Shirak Province. 80 out of the whole quantity are Shirak residents.

238 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals thus far, the Shirak Regional Administration reviews.

Some 855 Shirak residents are self-remoted as of June 25, with the virus confirmed in 196 of them. The latter are exhibiting no signs.

33 Covid-19 patients have been transferred to Yerevan, the native authorities stated.

17 deaths from the an infection have been reported within the province up to now.

Since 1 March 3,876 coronavirus assessments have been carried out at Shirak hospitals and the regional department of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the supply stated.

The nationwide coronavirus tally has hit 22,488, with 11,335 recoveries and 397 deaths. The variety of lively circumstances is 10,625.

As many as 102,736 assessments have been carried out in Armenia because the illness outbreak.