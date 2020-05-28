84pc of Ryanair customers say they still haven’t been refunded for coronavirus cancellations

Earlier this month ), the Civil Aviation Authority launched an investigation to airlines’ handling of refunds.

Its chief executive Richard Moriarty told the Commons’ Transport Select Committee a week that it requires more forces to crack down on carriers.

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, stated:”We have heard from thousands of frustrated passengers who have told us they are finding it almost impossible to get refunds they are legally entitled to from airlines, with some having waited months now without a penny returned to them.

“Some airlines do better than others in refunding their customers, demonstrating that although these are really challenging times for the market, withholding customers’ money from them is simply inexcusable.

“The regulator and Government can’t sit in their hands no more.

“The CAA must urgently hold airlines that are brazenly breaking the law to account and the Government must set out how it will support the industry where necessary if airlines are unable to refund their customers without fear of going under.”

A spokeswoman for Ryanair stated:”For any cancelled flight, Ryanair is giving customers all of the options set out under EU regulations, including free moves and refunds in the form of cash or vouchers.

“The procedure time for money refunds is taking more because of this fact we’re having to procedure 10,000 times the typical volume of cancellations and also have fewer employees available as a result of social bookmarking steps.

“Customers that opt not to take a free transfer or voucher will be refunded in due course, after this unprecedented emergency is over.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and we thank our customers for bearing with us.”