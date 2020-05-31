80th birthday wish comes true for Mobile woman | News

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Hot off the tennis courtroom, a candy shock was ready for Jeannie Harrell Friday afternoon.

Family, buddies and members of her tennis league lined the block to assist have fun her 80th birthday.

Harrell’s age isn’t any match to her youthful spirit.

“She is infectious and you want to be around her and people want to be around her and people want to play tennis,” stated her daughter, Susan Harrell.

Not solely is she an ace on the courtroom, she additionally heads one of many largest grownup tennis leagues in your entire state, serving because the native league coordinator for the United States Tennis Association, a title she’s held for a long time.

“She is one of those that I don’t know that she will ever give it up. She’ll probably… the lord will take her before she ever gives it up because she loves it and loves the people involved.”

Her one wish this 12 months was to get again to the sport she and so many others love.

“We all have missed it so much and I know everybody’s missing their exercise because that’s what it is for ya. I’m a good example I guess at 80 and still being able to play.”

Her birthday wish got here true after the Mobile County and City parks introduced they’ll re-open June 1st, whereas nearly all of parks in Baldwin County have already re-opened.

“It was just so sweet of everybody and I look forward to helping everybody get back into league tennis so they can start… staying healthy again.”

In all her years Harrell says her 80th birthday is among the most memorable she’s had with many extra to return.

Harrell hopes to get her groups again on the courtroom by June 15th.