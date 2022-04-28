2021 The amendment to the RA Criminal Code on the criminalization of serious insult entered into force on August 30, 2010. According to the new Article 137.1 added to the RA Criminal Code, criminal acts are envisaged for cursing or insulting the dignity of a person in another extremely indecent way, the materials containing such acts, due to public activities, using information or communication technologies or disseminating them in public. to perform regularly.

For the purposes of this article, “public activity” means conduct by a person in connection with journalistic, publicist activity, performance of official duties, public service or holding a public office, public or political activity.

The criminal act envisaged by Article 137.1, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code is the subject of investigation in the form of a private complaint, and the actions envisaged in Parts 2 և 3, in the public order, ie the presence of a complaint is not a mandatory condition for initiating a preliminary investigation.

Taking into account the need to study the process of new criminal practice in the context of general criminal policy, as well as the general public interest, on the instruction of the RA Prosecutor General the RA General Prosecutor’s Office received the data on this type of criminal movement. After entering, until 2022. for the period from April 1.

Accordingly, out of 938 materials prepared during the mentioned period, 802 out of 938 materials prepared for inflicting grievous bodily harm were initiated, 425 of which were in accordance with Article 137.1, Part 1, 377, Part 2 or 3, of the RA Criminal Code. : 621 of the criminal cases, ie about 77.5%, were initiated for direct swearing, and 181 or only 22.5% for insulting with other extremely obscene expressions.

Moreover, in 21 cases of criminal cases, the reason was initiated in the mass media, in 285 cases – in the posts and comments of Internet social network users, and in 497 cases – the complaint of the applicant (victim). In other words, in the case of the overwhelming majority, the persons who have been severely insulted apply for an examination. are in domestic relationships.

In this sense, it is noteworthy that in only 2 of the initiated criminal cases, the infliction of material grievous bodily harm was attributed to a journalist, in 38 cases to persons engaged in political activities, and in 762 cases to other persons. The latter states that, first of all, the allegations that both the criminalization of the mentioned act and the initiation of criminal cases with them are aimed at unjustified persecution of freedom of the press, free speech, or persons engaged in political activities, or specific individuals, are baseless. to defend against criticism.

According to the results of the research, in 2 of the criminal cases initiated under Article 137.1 of the RA Criminal Code, journalists were severely insulted, in 10 cases active political or political forces, in 71 cases public servants or representatives of state authorities. officials, in 198 cases, senior government officials, and in some cases, their family members.

During the mentioned period, a decision was made to terminate the proceedings in 171 criminal cases initiated under Article 137.1 of the RA Criminal Code.

A total of 160 people were charged with the cases being investigated or are being investigated, 131 of whom were charged with direct swearing, and 29 with other extremely indecent qualifications and expressions. Moreover, there are no journalists or officials among the persons involved as defendants, in 26 cases the supporters of political forces, supporters, and in other cases other persons have the status of defendants. A decision was made to terminate the criminal prosecution of 108 persons or not to prosecute them.

2022 As of April 1, 2012, 48 criminal cases against 51 persons were sent to court with indictments, of which 15 cases against 16 persons under Article 137.1, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code, and 33 cases against 35 persons under Article 2 of the same article. or to perform the actions provided for in Part 3. Six criminal cases have been convicted in 6 cases, and the trial in other cases continues.

The RA Prosecutor’s Office considers it necessary to emphasize that the criminalization of the mentioned act and the criminal prosecutions carried out by them are aimed not at using additional new mechanisms to criminalize people, but at hate speech in public communication, as well as eradicating criminal tension and alleviating public tension.

Based on this, the RA Prosecutor’s Office once again calls on the public to refrain from insulting, using its heavy expressions in public relations, making hate speech the norm of public speech, and being guided by the values ​​of general coexistence and solidarity.