80 residents and employees of nursing house in Yerevan recover from coronavirus – Panorama

All infected patients of Yerevan Nursing House N1 have recovered from Covid-19 as the results of the double testing show. As the ministry of labour and social affairs reports, the staff and the residents of the Nursing House have marked the victory over the Covid-19 through posting a photo on social media.

Earlier, 33 cases among elderly and 15 among employees of the House were reported.

“Luckily, we didn’t have losses in this struggle,” the message read.