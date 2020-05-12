80 people were evacuated from Armenia to Ukraine by a charter flight – Panorama

Some 80 people were transported from Yerevan to Kiev on May 10, AnalitikaUA.web reported. As the Ukrainian Embassy in Armenia clarified, out of 80 passengers 51 were Ukrainian nationals transported to Kiev.

As the Ukraine border guard service reported, upon arrivals all passengers handed temperature checks and queried about well being situation. It is famous that each one passengers were suggested to self-isolate.

The flight has been the third charter performed roundtrip Yerevan Kiev flights over the previous three weeks, the supply stated.