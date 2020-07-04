8-year-old killed in shooting at Riverchase Galleria, 3 others injured

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (7/3): The Hoover Police Department has released new information in the shooting at the Riverchase Galleria Friday afternoon.

Hoover PD says that an 8-year-old boy had died after being shot. The boy was later identified as Royta Giles Jr. by the child’s family.

Three others were injured and transported to local hospitals for treatment. The victims are identified only being an adult male, an adult female and a juvenile female. All of the conditions at this time are unknown.

Bessemer City Schools has released a statement following death of Royta. He was getting ready to enter the 3rd grade in the fall at Jonesboro Elementary School.

Our hearts are merely broken at the tragic loss of Royta. We are here for the family in every way possible, and we ask that every one lifts the caretaker, family, and our school community in your prayers. This is tough Bessemer City Schools

The investigation continues to be ongoing, Hoover PD is asking if anyone has information that may help in anyway to get hold of them at 205-822-5300 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

The Galleria says it’ll remain closed Saturday. The mall released a statement following the shooting:

We are heartbroken by the tragic, senseless incident that took place in our shopping mall this afternoon.

Riverchase Galleria was evacuated instantly and will remain closed whilst the Hoover Police Department conducts their investigation. There isn’t any additional information available at this time around and ask that most questions be directed to the Hoover Police Department. Riverchase Galleria

Hoover PD is asking for anybody who may have video or photos of the incident to get hold of detectives by clicking here or calling at 205-739-6762.

No other information has been released at this time around. Stay with CBS 42 as this really is an ongoing story.

