8 words that reveal Republicans’ total complicity with Trump

Those eight words quantity to a outstanding abdication of McConnell’s function as a pacesetter, in his personal proper, of one of many two main events on this nation. But depressingly, McConnell’s response was the rule slightly than the exception amongst his Senate GOP colleagues.

“I didn’t follow, I’m sorry,” stated Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy.

“Didn’t really see it,” stated Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson.

“I was grateful for the President’s leadership,” stated Montana Sen. Steve Daines.

Uh, OK. Let’s be very clear what occurred right here. The President of the United States delivered a speech about the necessity to “dominate” the streets within the wake of protests that have arisen following the dying of George Floyd, a black man who was held down and killed whereas in Minneapolis police custody.

Yes, that all occurred. In America. In 2020. Amid ongoing protests and riots. And a world pandemic.

For McConnell to refuse to touch upon “other people’s performances” when the stakes are this excessive and the President’s habits is this irregular is just extra proof of how full the GOP’s complicity in Trump’s radical strategy to the presidency truly is.