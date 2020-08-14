8 Tips to Set up a Home Photography Studio — Later Blog

If social distancing and COVID-19 limitations have put your expert shoots on time out, it might be time to set up your extremely own home photography studio?

With simply a couple of tools and tips, you can produce lovely, visual material for your company or individual brand name in your home– sweatpants optional, however extremely advised!

To assist you set up your home image studio, we asked professional photographer Dante Nicholas to talk through the procedure and share his 9 tips for taking killer items chance ats home:

How To Set Up a Home Photography Studio

Being able to set up a home photography studio is not just practical however breaks down any barrier holding you back from showcasing your items with your audience.

And when you have your studio set up, you may discover that equating content concepts and inspo from your head into real-world, social networks posts can be done much quicker. No time invested waiting on studio schedules!

Check out how professional photographers like Taylor Hunter are developing sensational at-home item photoshoots with very little difficulty:

Plus, the very best news is that setting up your own material studio can be reasonably inexpensive– even an iPhone video camera can get you began.

Here are some basics that we ‘d advise, no matter your experience level:

Want to broaden your set list? We have 16 economical tools ideal for Instagram content developers in this post!

8 Tips for Taking Beautiful Product Shots at Home

So, now you’re all set to set up your own Do It Yourself image studio!

If this is your initial step into taking item chance ats home, remember you can make the procedure as easy or as complex as you like. Don’ t concern if all you’re dealing with is simply an iPhone and fantastic natural light– you’ll still get some incredible outcomes!

We’ll talk through our leading tips on readying up the scene, nailing your shot, and sharing your brand-new item collection on social:

Home Photography Studio Tip # 1: Find the Best Natural Light in Your Space

Every home or apartment or condo will be various, however attempt to discover a space or location with the very best natural light!

It might be a corner of your bed room, living space, even your cooking area table– anywhere with fantastic natural light will be perfect for setting up a studio area.

Home Photography Studio Tip # 2: Design Your “Set”

Once you have actually found out a location with excellent lighting, you’ll require to designate a particular quantity of little area for your “set”.

A blank wall might be convenient here, however if you do not have one, do not stress. You can likewise utilize a kitchen/bathroom counter, a stool in the middle of a space, and so on Whatever looks and works finest to you and your total Instagram visual:

When it comes to backgrounds, utilizing your wall’s natural color will certainly suffice to get you begun.

However, make sure to try various materials and backgrounds to include character and a branded touch to your pictures.

Something that’s very on-trend today is utilizing bedsheets as a background. It’s simple, budget-friendly and will include an additional measurement of intrigue to your shots. Simply utilize masking tape to adhere the sheets to your wall.

Needing a blank base for your items to be put on? Try out railway boards

Railroad boards might be implied for painting or printing, however they’re tough adequate to provide a strong base for your items, ought to you require it!

Having various backgrounds or bases will assist if you have several items to shoot on the exact same day– each item gets its own ambiance!

Fenty Beauty does a remarkable task at matching backgrounds to whatever item they’re shooting:

We can’t forget the props! Small planters, mirrors, shine, home products, and furnishings can be enjoyable props to aid connect whatever together.

But, make sure that whatever prop you utilize fits within your brand name’s visual identity and your style for the shoot.

Not sure if your home studio set up is going to fit in with your feed?

You can utilize a visual organizer like Later to see where your brand-new images will being in your Instagram feed.

If your test shots do not look rather best, experiment with your setting and props till the set effortlessly harmonizes your feed visual!

It’s a video game of experimentation when you initially start, however the more you do it, the more natural it will feel to set up a home studio that represents your brand name.

Home Photography Studio Tip # 3: Shine Your Light

Although you have actually discovered a space with fantastic natural light, having an additional pop of light will assist the information of your items to actually stand apart– whether you’re shooting a item or a individual!

Ring lights are the go-to for lots of content developers and influencers since they offer constant and well balanced lighting.

If you’re a more skilled professional photographer, it might be useful to purchase a softbox set (you can discover these reasonably inexpensive on Amazon!).

Having a softbox set, as the name teases, permits you to control direct light and make it more diffused and soft.

Say you have a flashlight, and you shine it straight on a glass or plastic item in order to light up the item’s label for a shot. The beam would be extremely severe versus the glass or plastic, triggering a glare when you take the image.

So having something to diffuse that light (like a softbox) will improve the quality of your item shot!

Home Photography Studio Tip # 4: Set Up Your Tripod with Specific Goals in Mind

Once your scene is produced, set up your tripod to determine your precise framing and angles. If your tripod has a multi-angle center column, you can likewise evaluate out shooting flat ordinary pictures.

Take this minute to think of your requirements for this shoot. Do you require square images for your Instagram feed? Do you require shots that are flexible adequate to be vertical in Instagram Stories and square for the feed? Do you require landscape pictures for banner images?

These requirements will notify how you frame your shots in-camera.

SUGGESTION: Whether you’re shooting on your phone or with a DSLR video camera, you’ll desire to make sure that your scene is correctly exposed. The more correctly exposed throughout the shoot, the less you’ll have to edit later!

Working with your phone video camera? No issue! Here’s a guide to taking beautiful Instagram pictures with your phone.

Home Photography Studio Tip # 5: Get Creative!

When it comes to item photography, the more imaginative your shots are, the more engaged your social networks audience will be with the material once it’s published.

Vary up the angles in which you’re shooting the items. Try some overhead shots, however likewise attempt some eye-level shots.

Play with the depth of field on your video camera and utilize various lighting designs to accomplish various appearances.

Use props, like plant leaves, to produce significant shadows in your image. The possibilities are unlimited!

Home Photography Studio Tip # 6: Take it up a Notch with Stop Motion Animation

This simple technique can turn a easy item image into a captivating GIF or video! And in a world where scroll-stopping material is vital, you’ll certainly desire to provide this a attempt.

Creators like Helmut Barroso produce stop movement animations utilizing Adobe Premiere Pro, however it’s simple to accomplish the exact same result on your phone with a mobile app like Life Lapse!

Remember, stop-motion animations are dealt with like videos in the Instagram feed, which can often provide greater engagement than a single image shot!

Thanks to the Instagram algorithm and videos appearing bigger than other posts in the Explore page, there’s a lot more chance to amass engagement.

Plan, schedule, and publish your videos to Instagram with Later!

Home Photography Studio Tip # 7: Get a Second Opinion

We understand it can be hard to be very imaginative when you’re on your own, so if you require it, get a consultation!

Have a colleague or partner take a look at your set-up and team up on some concepts prior to you get very far into your shoot!

You might even utilize the Close Friends function on Instagram to share a preview of the shot with your closest fans. It might be a fantastic method to get feedback and construct some enjoyment with your Instagram neighborhood for your next launch!

Home Photography Studio Tip #8: Use Photo Editing Software for the Final Touch

So now, you have actually got some fantastic shots to deal with, however you desire to provide that additional “oomph” of modifying prior to publishing.

If you’re photo editing-savvy, you may bring pictures into Adobe Lightroom to proper colors or include a branded photo design.

But if not, mobile apps like A Color Story and VSCO do a fantastic task of assisting produce professional-looking pictures and top quality image designs in simply minutes.

Want to find out more about image modifying apps? We have a rundown of our preferred apps and how to utilize them in this post!

That’s it– a couple of fast tips for assisting you do your next item photography shoot in your own area!

Remember you do not require to buy a pricey photography set if you’re simply starting worldwide of at-home photography.

You experiment and experiment with simply your phone and some adorable backgrounds to accomplish some fantastic outcomes for your brand name’s Instagram feed.

