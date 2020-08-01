8 Sample Emails To Help Schools Transition To Distance Learning

by TeachThought Staff

If you’re school is transitioning to distance learning this year, there’s a lot to plan.

Back in March of 2020, we shared A Basic Framework To Support Schools In Preparing For Coronavirus where we recommended schools Prepare, Communicate, Educate, and Support. The following resource would fit in around Phase 2–Communicate with stakeholders what’s going on, what they might expect, what they need to know and do, important dates, expectations, resources, scenarios, etc.

Usefully, Microsoft has a growing collection of resources for teachers and one of the more practical and timely is a series of sample emails for schools to make announcements–whether transitioning to remote teaching or communicate to parents and the community that remote teaching and learning will continue this school year.

If this is something you might find useful, you can find the email templates for schools here.

