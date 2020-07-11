8 Popular Instagram Trends of 2020 (So Far!)

We’re halfway through the season, which means it’s a great time to examine the best Instagram trends of 2020 — especially the trends we predict will stick around!

From Instagram’s sharp become e-commerce, to hashtag challenges, carousel posts, and even branded AR filters, a lot has (already!) happened in 2020.

To help in keeping your business ahead of the overall game, we’re highlighting 8 of the biggest Instagram trends of 2020:

Instagram Trends 2020 #1: The Rise of Instagram Shopping

Instagram has always been a shopping destination of sorts — even before it launched any e-commerce tools.

But with the introduction of tools like Instagram Checkout, where shoppers can buy services and products on Instagram without leaving the app, and Facebook Shops, allowing businesses to create online stores on both Facebook and Instagram, shopping is becoming an even bigger part of how people both view and use Instagram inside their day-to-day lives.

Even as COVID-19 forced thousands of companies to pause operations, shopping on Instagram is live and well. In fact, Instagram released more ecommerce features previously few months than they did in all of 2019!

Here’s just a couple of that caused a stir:

There are also plenty of shopping features which can be in closed beta and set to be released more widely this year — like Instagram Checkout and Shopping from Creators.

So it’s no wonder why companies are investing in Instagram Shopping! Thanks to all of these features, businesses can build immersive digital storefronts to promote and sell their products entirely on the app.

They can also market their services and products by partnering with influencers (via Instagram’s soon to be released Shopping for Influencers feature), getting services and products featured on the Explore page, running Instagram Shopping Ads, or by sharing Instagram posts and stories with product tags.

And these tactics work — in accordance with internal data, 130 million Instagram accounts tap on a shopping post for more information about services and products every month.

Instagram Shopping presents an enormous opportunity for brands not only to influence and inspire shoppers but also to market to them. If you’re an ecommerce brand trying to increase your on line sales and also you haven’t gotten started with Instagram Shopping yet, 2020 is definitely the year to do it.

Check out our Ultimate Guide to Instagram Shopping for tips on how to get set up with Instagram Shopping and convert more followers into clients.

Instagram Trends 2020 #2: Carousel Posts Level-up Information Sharing

Instagram happens to be a place of inspiration, in 2020 we’re seeing a genuine shift in informational content coming through!

And the best way to share detail-dense content on Instagram? With carousel posts!

With the capacity to share as much as 10 pictures in one post, carousels would be the perfect tool for storytelling, as well as wearing down heavy information into digestible bites.

Carousels posts have always been popular with brands looking for a fun, yet detail by detail, way to showcase their services and products. Brands like Supergoop have mastered the right carousel never to only highlight their services and products, but to also help followers make an educated purchasing decision:

But 2020 has seen a shift in brand sales and purchasing behavior, and in its place, Instagram has changed into a space for social awareness and education.

Throughout May (and beyond!) the Black Lives Matter Movement saw millions of informative and educational posts on Instagram. And the carousel post has never been more valuable for mass information sharing:

We’re seeing brands, creators, and influencers alike use Instagram as a spot to educate, and we predict this “destination education” trend will probably stick around!

From just how to support business through COVID-19, to brand’s social missions, and deep-dives into detail by detail topics, the carousel post has been a great asset:

View this post on Instagram HELP!! I’M PREGNANT AND ALL I CAN EAT IS CARBS// 🤠 Ok so upright – I promise this account won’t turn into things pregnancy and baby. I 100% don’t have the ‘mummy’ gene, but am getting sick of the never-ending diet culture horseshit that pregnant people have to navigate, so wanted to share some thoughts here, in the event it’s ideal for anyone else in this stage of life. 🚼 ICYMI; I’m 26 weeks pregnant with my first bebe. I didn’t make any splashy announcements and I couldn’t care less which genitals my baby owns, so you will have no gendered cake cutting or balloon popping (that’s cool if that’s your jam, it’s just not mine). OK, so now we’re all for a passing fancy page… 🤦‍♀️ WTF is the cope with diet culture infiltrating all facets of pregnancy? 🙄 From the moment you pee on a goddamn stick, you’re inundated with advice about ‘good’ and ‘bad’ foods, only gaining the ‘right’ amount of weight, and how to ‘avoid’ stretch marks. At my first prenatal yoga class, the teacher (who had ZERO nutrition qualifications), told anyone to cut out gluten. Not only was this completely inappropriate from a nutrition perspective, but totally unsolicited. I despair. 😖 There’s already a great deal of worry in pregnancy, but food, eating, and our changing bodies shouldn’t add to the anxiety. 🤬 There’s also so much pressure on pregnant people to eat ‘perfectly’ which could lead to anxiety and stress overload when all you are designed for is white toast. 🤢 So let’s talk about first trimester sickness – which, let’s be real, sometimes lasts in to the second and third for a few folks. But let’s put an intuitive eating and gentle nutrition lens with this instead of pandering to the food police. 🤮 Pregnancy sickness (or *morning* sickness) is regarded as caused by a surge in the human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) hormone. So starting from around week 6 of pregnancy, you might oscillate between feeling hungry-sick, to sick-sick (for me at the least there was no relief, just keeping at the top of my symptoms & I’ve heard other people say something similar). Some people actually vomit, whereas the others just feel permanently seasick/hungover. {continues in comments} A post shared by Laura Thomas, PhD, RNutr (@laurathomasphd) on Feb 17, 2020 at 1:00pm PST

And with the arrival of Instagram Guides, along side visual carousel posts and long-form captions, we could see Instagram function as the new spot to blog.

So if you’re a blogger, vlogger, or creator, it might be time and energy to invest in carousel posts on Instagram and commence micro-blogging your articles!

If you want to save yourself time with carousel posts, you can plan, schedule, and publish to Instagram with Later!

Just select your pictures from the Media Library, drag to when you want to publish on the calendar, and schedule your post as normal from there!

Ready to have posting? Scheduling carousel posts is available on all paid plans, starting at $9/month.

Instagram Trends 2020 #3: Instagram Live Goes Mainstream

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force people to stay inside, some pretty interesting trends have emerged on Instagram — like how everyone is suddenly flocking to Instagram Live.

And no, it isn’t just you! According to Facebook data, Instagram Live views increased by 70% from February to March 2020.

Of course, within the context of COVID-19, the sudden surge in live streaming makes a lot of sense.

Instagram Live broadcasts are one of the best methods to connect with your followers in a direct, transparent, and authentic way — especially when real-life get-togethers are impossible.

As brands and creators look for new ways to connect to their followers during lockdown, Instagram Live offers a practical, easy, and effectivey solution to keep in touch.

Given this surge in live streaming, Instagram announced a few new features for Instagram Live, including a new button to upload your Instagram Lives straight to IGTV when you’re done, the ability to watch live broadcasts on desktop, and support for companies and creators with Instagram Live Shopping and Instagram Live Badges.

While shopping and badges are both still in closed beta, we expect them to drive much more Instagram Live usage in the coming months.

There’s no question that hosting a virtual event is a great solution to provide a valuable service or entertainment for the audience to take part in, which could work wonders for building brand loyalty and trust.

Plus, you can strategically use your Instagram Live to promote your paid services or products and use Instagram Live’s built-in features to help drive traffic back again to your site.

Looking for tips on how to communicate on social during COVID-19? Check out our guide here.

Instagram Trends 2020 #4: IGTV Takes Center Stage

IGTV has been on the up for some time now, but 2020 is the year the long-form video platform takes center stage!

Part of this can be from the improvements that Instagram designed to IGTV a year ago, like allowing users to cross-promote their IGTV videos on Instagram and providing support for both vertical and horizontal videos.

But another major factor that’s sure to drive-up usage further is that creators is now able to start earning profits from IGTV with ads!

This is big news for the platform as it’s the very first time creators will be able to earn money directly from IGTV since its launch in 2018.

According to Instagram, the 15-second long IGTV ads begins showing up in IGTV from the select group of partners and advertisers in the US with plans to carry on expanding globally.

Look out for ads from brands like IKEA, Puma, Sephora this week while they, along with other test partners, would be the first to launch IGTV ads.

Popular creators such as Avani Gregg and Salice Rose will be one of the primary to test out the brand new monetization feature, with a wider, international release in the coming months.

But even though you aren’t a creator, IGTV is a great channel to reach new audiences, grow your engagement, and even capture leads!

Which is the reason why we’re seeing so many brands create content for IGTV — like Lululemon and Mejuri.

We even launched our very own IGTV series called Screen Time with Later where we recap the very best trends, cultural moments, and social media news of the week!

Influencer marketing on IGTV happens to be a trend we expect to see more of in the future. And while a great deal of brands are beginning to take to IGTV, it definitely isn’t overloaded yet — meaning it’s a lot of fun to get started with the platform and flex your video muscle!

Want for more information about creating an IGTV Series? We share every thing we know in this blog post!

Instagram Trends 2020 #5: New Instagram Stickers to Support Small Businesses

There’s no denying that 2020 was already a challenging year for small companies and startups.

With so many businesses forced to close their doors and pause operations during lockdown and social distancing, Instagram became a lifeline for most brands to keep financially afloat.

And Instagram responded with quite a bit of wonderful features and tools to help small enterprises that went beyond shopping tools!

With the brand new Support Small Business sticker for Instagram Stories, people can mention the small companies they love directly in the sticker to give their followers a preview of the account.

When people utilize the sticker, their story will soon be added to a shared Instagram story, so their followers can see it along with other companies that people they follow are supporting.

And it didn’t stop there! Instagram also released new stories stickers and profile buttons for buying gift cards, ordering food, and donating to fundraisers.

When a user sees gift cards or food orders, they’ll manage to tap to create a purchase via a partner site — creating an opportunity for small businesses to provide affordable services and products for their following, while still delivering a site!

Almost overnight, Instagram saw a shift from the mega-brands holding center stage on feeds and stories, to small businesses and brands getting tons of exposure from their supportive community.

Facebook also announced its small business grants program, offering $100M in cash grants and ad credits to greatly help during this challenging time.

This shift towards supporting small businesses is really a welcome change in 2020, and one develop will carry on. Along with the new Instagram Stories stickers tailor-made for supporting small enterprises and the expansion of Instagram Shopping to more creators and businesses, we’re excited to see how the Instagram community will work together to weather the storm.

You can find out more about small business challenges in 2020 (and just how to overcome them!) in this blog post.

Instagram Trends 2020 #6: Instagram Challenges

From #FliptheSwitch to #TrickShot and #DontRush, 2020 has been the year of social media challenges — and not simply on Instagram! TikTok has additionally been hugely important in driving the challenges trend.

But the biggest driver has been… well, quarantine life.

As greater numbers of individuals stay home to flatten the curve, social media challenges have inflated as a way to prevent boredom whilst having fun with friends and family.

In fact, challenges have now been so popular that Instagram created its individual challenge sticker for stories to streamline the process of giving and receiving nominations for challenges!

Now if you view a challenge you intend to participate in while scrolling your friends’ stories, you can join instantly by tapping on the sticker.

This will bring one to the Instagram Stories camera where you can record your challenge and then nominate a few friends.

And while challenges are ideal for regular users, we’ve also seen a lot of brands indulge in (and initiate their own) Instagram challenges.

Take the design app @over. Their monthly #OverDesignChallenge is a great fit for his or her community of design enthusiasts, while also increasing awareness of the app’s creative editing and design tools and features.

LA-based brand @cultgaia also jumped on the trend with their #cultgaialetsdance challenge.

For every dancing video posted on Instagram, CultGaia pledged a $25 donation to the No Kid Hungry charity.

Whether you’re simply taking part in challenging or launching your own, Instagram challenges really are a great way to help keep boredom from increasing while entertaining your followers!

Check out our guide on the best way to use Instagram challenges to cultivate your following. And don’t forget it is possible to schedule your entire Instagram challenges content ahead of time with Later!

Instagram Trends 2020 #7: Memes are Taking Over

Memes are actually popular on Instagram — like really, really popular.

But for a long time, they certainly were reserved for meme accounts — accounts on Instagram that exist for the sole purpose of creating and sharing memes like @fuckjerry, @ladbible, and @mytherapistsays.

But that’s beginning to change.

In the last couple of years, brands and businesses also have started jumping on the meme bandwagon, breaking far from the highly curated feeds of 2018 in lieu of something a bit more authentic and much more fun.

It really was just a matter of time. Memes are meant to be relatable, relevant, and highly-shareable so they’re perfect for increasing engagement as well as driving product interest.

Take @ritual for example. The modern vitamin brand often posts fun, pop-cultural memes that show off its ethos and brand values — all while engaging their audience in a relatable way.

The same holds true for @hims. They usually share playful memes that entertain their audience while drawing attention to their product in a peripheral way.

These are just a couple of ways that companies can use memes on Instagram! Just understand that while they’re fun and super-versatile, it’s important to stay on-brand with the Instagram memes that you post.

Ready to join the meme bandwagon? Check out our guide on the best way to use Instagram memes to improve your engagement.

Instagram Trends 2020 #8: Branded AR Filters

Ever since Instagram opened Spark AR Studio in mid-2019, the platform is becoming inundated with artists and designers creating their own unique effects for Instagram Stories. And the results have now been, well, pretty amazing!

In case you’re unaware, Spark AR Studio is definitely an augmented reality platform for Mac & Windows which allows you to create AR effects for mobile cameras. Think of it like Photoshop or Sketch, but for augmented reality.

Until a year ago, if you wished to submit your own custom AR effects on Instagram Stories, you had to become accepted towards the closed beta program… great anyone can make and publish effects!

And 1 of the largest trends in order to emerge from this is certainly branded FLADEM?L effects.

Take @summerfridays for example. The skincare brand name has a number of AR outcomes that you can entry directly from their own Instagram user profile:

There are many explanations why AR can be quite a powerful promotion for businesses — but 1 of the largest has to do with flexibility of creativeness.

There are numerous applications for your technology: makeup products brands are able to use AR to leave their fans virtually “try on” makeup, home furniture brands are able to use AR to exhibit what many would appear to be in people’s homes, in addition to fashion brand names can use FLADEM?L to create digital fitting areas, allowing visitors to try on t-shirts, sunglasses, or perhaps entire clothes to see exactly how it matches their form and style.

Whether you’ve decided to make your own FLADEM?L filter to your brand or perhaps incorporate some cool existing FLADEM?L effects into your current stories, it’s a great way to improve your account.

Check out there our explained Spark FLADEM?L Studio regarding tips on how to employ AR outcomes for business!

Hopefully, this particular Instagram pattern report provides sparked several creativity in addition to you’re sensation ready to level-up your nourish aesthetic and commence experimenting with brand new content to your audience.

Did we all miss something? Let us all know what Instagram trends you’re seeing inside the comments beneath!

Want to start developing some of these developments into your Instagram marketing strategy? Later makes it simple for you to strategy, manage, in addition to schedule your current Instagram blogposts!