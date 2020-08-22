8 officers sacked over spying on citizens – Middle East Monitor

On Friday, the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry revealed the suspension of 8 state security officers for spying on Kuwaiti citizens, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported.

In the declaration, the Interior Ministry stated that the officers would remain suspended up until completion of the examinations. The espionage leakages have actually stunned Kuwaitis.

The officers were bought to be sacked by the Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh, who bought the examinations into leakages going back as far as 2018. He bought the findings of the examinations to be sent in two days.

A tape-recording tracing social networks represent Kuwaiti citizens was produced the director of State Security and kid of previous Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah

On Thursday, sources exposed that the leakages dated from the time of the previous interior minister, worrying that the department for State Security does not have eavesdropping gadgets.

The sources likewise exposed that the previous interior minister stated that it was a private effort to trace social networks accounts.

