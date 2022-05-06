Garik Israelyan, co-founder of the Starmus Festival and a world-famous astrophysicist (pictured), said that eight Nobel laureates, including renowned biophysicist Tim Hunt, will arrive in Armenia to participate in the Starmus Festival to be held in Armenia on September 5-10.

“World-famous astronaut Chris Hatfield, with whom, for example, Elon Musk communicates, and whose lectures are attended by 10,000-15,000 people, will also take part in the festival. “If you remember, he became famous for taking a guitar with him into space and singing David Bowie’s Space Oddity.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KaOC9danxNo:

Garik Israelyan informed that there will be great rock musicians in Armenia, well-known Armenian musicians Serj Tankian and Tigran Hamasyan will also take part in the festival. He promised to publish other names later.

He said that Elon Musk and Peter Gabriel are also interested in the festival, other famous names will be announced later, who will definitely take part in the festival.

Garik Israelyan is sure that Starmus will be a good platform for cooperation for everyone, as such a principle has been adopted by the board of trustees of world-famous individuals.

He added that the festival will also be open to universities, they have programs for Gyumri and other cities, because they want Starmus not to be limited to Yerevan.

Gohar HAKOBYAN