8 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Meghri – Panorama

8 new coronavirus infections have been registered in Meghri city, in the south of Armenia, Syunik governor’s workplace reported on Thursday.

“The statistics of the past days show that despite numerous warnings, the public continues ignoring the safety measures which has led to new cases of coronavirus,” the press assertion stated.

The Governor’s workplace as soon as agains calls on residents to remain vigilant and accountable because the energetic and passive unfold of the virus depends upon the habits of every member of the society.

Among suggestions by province authorities are sporting face masks and gloves, utilizing hand sanitizers, protecting the social distance, limiting the the circle of interactions and avoiding massive gatherings.

To date, 68 residents have examined optimistic for Covid-19 in Syunik province, 52 of whom have recovered. The most cases of the an infection have been registered in Sisian city (11 residents). Some 15 sufferers proceed therapy at Kapan medical centre.