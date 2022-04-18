On April 18, 8 new cases of coronavirus disease were registered in the country. 1679 tests were performed, 10 citizens recovered, 1 person died.

Thus, a total of 422,770 cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed, of which 410,458 were cured. 2008 patients are receiving actual treatment.

A total of 8,622 deaths from coronavirus have been reported. The total number of deaths due to other diseases is 1681.

A total of 3,017,543 tests were performed.