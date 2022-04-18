The situation of coronavirus disease in Armenia

As of 11:00 on April 18,

✓ 8 new cases

79 1679 testing

✓ 10 recovered

✓ 1 case of death

Thus, a total of 422,770 cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed, of which 410,458 recovered. 2008 patients are receiving actual treatment.

A total of 8,622 deaths from the coronavirus were reported. The total number of deaths due to other diseases is 1682.

A total of 3017543 tests were performed.