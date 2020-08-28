8 Nebraska Huskers football players sue the Big Ten

The 13-page claim was submitted Thursday in Lancaster County District Court in Nebraska.

The complainants in the match are Nebraska football players Garrett Snodgrass, Garrett Nelson, Ethan Piper, Noa Pola Gates, Alante Brown, Brant Banks, Brig Banks andJackson Hannah They are looking for damages of less than $75,000 and for the fall season to be brought back, the claim states.

While Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has formerly stated that the vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors was “overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited,” the claim states that the council did not vote on whether to cancel the fall football season. The claim recommendations University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel and Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley,Jr as being priced quote that the council did not vote on the choice to cancel or delay the 2020 fall football season.

The claim states this is “a case in which a powerful collegiate athletic conference contends that its student athletes have no rights.”