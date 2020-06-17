8 Greensboro firefighters test positive for coronavirus after 4-station golf outing

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Eight Greensboro firefighters have tested positive for the coronavirus, in line with the Greensboro Fire Department.

Early June, six firefighters began experiencing symptoms in keeping with the coronavirus after an off-the-clock golf outing involving four fire stations. GFD would not name the stations or where in actuality the golf outing took place.

Some hadn’t yet been scheduled to go back to their shifts before they began exhibiting symptoms, so that they have remained away from work. Others began showing symptoms after time for their shifts.

The fire department immediately began testing and put employees who were exposed into quarantine.

As of Wednesday, the fire department reports eight confirmed cases.

Any staff who were exposed have been tested. 13 tests have come right back, and all were negative.

The fire department is still waiting on 21 more tests.

The fire department has begun contact tracing, and about 90 firefighters are self-monitoring.

The fire department has been in connection with Guilford County Emergency Management for guidance.

GFD has ensured that all trucks and stations are staffed, and there will not be any interruption operating.