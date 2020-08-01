7″Display Kids Tablet, Android 9.0 Tablet with WiFi 2GB+16GB Parents Control & Kids Mode Pre-Installed Kid-Proof Silicone Case Supported YouTube IPS HD Display Kid friendly and use friendly Tablet



What will you and your children get?



Are you still too busy to take care of your children? Are you worried that your child is lonely without a playmate at home? Buy our children’s tablet to give you more free time to enjoy yourself while your children play to stimulate their imagination, creativity and learning.



Specification:

Screen：7”1024*600 IPS

RAM：2GB

HDD：16GB

Expandable memory: MIcro 32 GB SD card

CPU：Allwinner A50 quad-core, up to1.8Ghz

GPU：Mali 400

OS：Android 9.0

WIFI/ BT：WIFI 802.11b/g/n+Bluetooth 4.0(HS)

Camera：0.3MP+ 2MP

Battery： 3000mAh/3.7V

Ports：USB,OTG, DC

Headphone Jack ：3.5mm

Speaker： Built-in stereo speakers 8R/1.0W*2

Power Adapter：USB 5V/2A

Material：Plastic



Packing ：

1*Kids Tablet, 1*Charger, 1*USB Cable, 1*OTG,1*User Guide

Kid friendly and use friendly: APP iWawa is a kind of app focus on establishing secure kids’ entertainment environment, which is very child-friendly and user-friendly.The tabke with wifi connection and touch screen operating, your child can enjoy the online cartoon videos, books, and interesting games . It’s a best kid-friendly companion.With over 40 pre-installed apps, it can develop your child’s creativity and imagination with maximum potential.

Upgraded System: Built-in the latest Android 9.0 OS with quad core processor and 7″ 1024×600 IPS display bring better using kids tablet experience. Very easy to operate , combined with 2GB RAM 16GB ROM, can store more fun and easily meet the needs of watching movie, playing game and listening to music.

Kid-proof Case and Eye protection :Made of high quality soft silicone material, harmless to children. With a strong creativity and reinforced body to make it stronger and more durable, designed to be the perfect solution for the protection against drops, bumps, and the typical mayhem caused by kids at playing kids tablet. Its 7″ IPS screen with the HD resolution of 1024*600 ensures comfortable watching experience for user, and harmless to users’ eyes.

Best tablet both for kids and parents：The cute puppy shape is very popular among children, with Kid Mode pre-installed, there’s no need to worry about unfriendly content on the Internet. Provide a fully reliable and healthy playground for the children. Parental Control offers parents more control over accesses to third-party Apps, internet browsing and using time limits and the kids need to exit Child Mode under the supervision of parents or with Passwords.

Memory and Charging: Our children’s tablet has 16GB of internal storage, and the battery can be used for up to 3 hours when fully charged(Note: charging takes more than 4 hours!). Plus, you can use a Micro SD card to expand your storage capacity to 32 GB , which is great for downloading more movies, educational apps, e-books and games for long trips.