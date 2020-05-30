79 coronavirus patients receive treatment at Gyumri Infectious hospital – Panorama

As of May 30, 79 patients are handled at Gyumri Infectious hospital identified with coronavirus. As Shirak Governor’s workplace reported, 24 out of the entire quantity are residents of Shirak province.

According to the supply, 252 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals thus far, 9 have died, whereas 26 patients are handled at Yerevan hospitals. 312 residents have been suggested to self-isolate, 24 of whom have coronavirus signs who stay underneath the medical surveillance.

Since March, 1,942 coronavirus checks have been carried out at Shirak hospitals and the regional department of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the supply mentioned.