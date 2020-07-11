76ers’ Joel Embiid wears hazmat suit to Orlando NBA bubble

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has traveled to the NBA’s Orlando ‘bubble’ in a hazmat suit, after saying that he ‘doesn’t trust’ fellow players to quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The star center, 26, was pictured pulling up the hood of the protective suit as he boarded a jet out of Philadelphia with his teammates on Thursday.

Embiid also donned a pair of a latex gloves and a matching white face mask for the flight to Florida.

This weekend the 76ers will commence a brief training camp in the Sunshine State ahead of the NBA season’s resumption on July 30.

All remaining games for the season will undoubtedly be played at a ‘bubble’ of three arenas in Orlando.

All 22 teams and their support staff will reside at three Walt Disney World resorts and travel will undoubtedly be severely restricted in a bid to stop players contracting COVID-19.

According to ESPN, the NBA is also ‘providing daily coronavirus testing as well as other medical support’ to ensure stars remain secure and safe and healthier.

However, Embiid has admitted he could be less-than-enthusiastic concerning the NBA’s new format.

The Cameroonian-born athlete told NBC Sports Tuesday: ‘Unfortunately, I’m not a big fan of the idea. But… I’m going to do my job. I’m not going to allow the city down. I’m going to represent my city — that’s what I’ve always done — my loved ones, my teammates. The mind-set doesn’t change.

‘It doesn’t matter the fact that I don’t like that idea and I still don’t believe inside it. I do not think it’s going to be safe enough.’

Embiid told the network that he has been social distancing considering that the 2019-2020 NBA season was suspended on March 11.

However, he does not trust that other stars in the NBA have already been doing exactly the same.

‘I know I’m going to do the best things, I am aware I do not ever do anything, I only play video games, I’m always home — I don’t do anything. But then again, I don’t trust those other guys to do exactly the same. But, like I said, I’ve gotta do my job,’ he stated.

Denver Nuggets guard Troy Daniels posted this photo to social media marketing of a plastic bag of food placed outside his accommodation on a brown cafeteria tray

Chris Chiozza posted shots of his first meal within the NBA’s bubble at Disney World in Orlando

Meanwhile, a slew of other NBA stars have expressed apprehension about the ‘bubble’ after arriving in Orlando amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida is now among the worst affected states in the united states, recording another 8,935 new cases on Thursday.

233,000 Floridians have tested positive to the coronavirus since the outbreak began in March 4,008 state residents have died.

An internal FEMA memo leaked Thursday revealed that the ICU departments in 56 Florida hospitals are now actually at capacity, with still another 35 significantly more than 90 % full.

In addition to fears about a potential outbreak making its way into the NBA’s Orlando ‘bubble’, players have complained about food, which can be being given by the association.

The Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is certainly one of three Disney properties that the NBA will inhabit

Denver Nuggets guard Troy Daniels shared simple of his dinner to social media on Tuesday evening, with fans claiming it looked like ‘airline food’.

Brooklyn Nets star Chris Chiozza also shared simple of the dinnertime offerings accompanied by a crying with laughter emoji,

‘No way Bron eating this LOL,’ Isaiah Thomas, LeBron James’s former teammate, responded on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Embiid took to social media marketing to say he was going to lose 50 pounds after he shared a snap of the small portions following his arrival at the Walt Disney World resort.