The number of citizens who do not welcome Russia’s decision to launch a special military operation in Ukraine is small, said Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian president, during a briefing, adding that in time they will understand what is happening.

“There are few Russian citizens who do not support the decision to conduct a special military operation in Ukraine, the vast majority of citizens, more than 75%, support the special operation, support the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin,” said a Kremlin spokesman.

According to him, the presented data are checked and substantiated.

“People are actively explained the goals and reasons for this action. We hope that those who do not agree will understand what is happening. “It is very possible that those who do not agree, however, begin to orient themselves in the great flow of lies coming from the West, to realize that not everything in their news is true,” Peskov said.

The spokesman for the Russian president also noted that the citizens who consider the special operation wrong are less than 25% of the Russian population.

“Undoubtedly, their opinion is heard, but, nevertheless, the minority remains a minority,” Peskov said.